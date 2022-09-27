Housing trust backs away from Queenstown's controversial "new build tax" proposal

The Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust built 27 homes at Lakes Hayes Estate using $4 million contributed via inclusionary zoning.

The Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust that will benefit from a proposed developer levy is backing away from key aspects as it becomes a political football.

In July, the Queenstown Lakes District Council passed a resolution to open consultation on a plan requiring a mandatory financial or land contribution to all housing developments under the district plan.

The Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust would use the contributions to develop affordable housing for some of the 800 households on its waiting list.

Under the proposal, known as “inclusionary zoning”, all residential subdivisions in urban areas would be required to contribute 5% of the estimated sales value of serviced lots, or for those with more than 20 lots, a 5% land contribution.

It would also require new homes in existing areas where an affordable housing contribution had not already been paid to contribute 2% of the anticipated sales value of the house created, or $150 per square metre of the residential floorspace.

So a new house on a vacant lot with a floor area of 150m sq and estimated value of $800,000 would trigger a contribution of $16,000. A $1.5 million new house with a floor area of 250m sq would trigger a contribution of $30,000.

Some housing construction on sites where a contribution had already been paid during the subdivision process might be subject to a “top up” fee.

Queenstown Lakes Mayoral candidate Olivia Wensley said on social media that the policy would lead to first home buyers being hit with a “massive new building tax”.

She claimed the proposal would hit struggling families who were “the last people who can afford it”.

Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust executive officer Julie Scott supported the proposal when it was adopted by the council in August.

It would be a significant milestone for the trust, and she looked forward to getting it “over the line”, she said.

However, the trust has now backed away from some aspects of the plan.

In a statement, chairman Richard Thomas said it fully supported the rules for subdivisions of larger developments and supported the plan change “in principle”.

However, it did not back the rules around single landowners being subject to a contribution, nor the proposed “top-up” rule.

“We consider the latter has gone beyond the original intentions of the policy, and we would like to see it more aligned with the agreements provided to date,” it said.

Public notification of the proposal is expected to start on October 13.

The high cost of housing in the Queenstown Lakes and lower than average median wage has created a long-standing housing affordability problem.

In August, Queenstown set a new record average house valuation of almost $1.7 million.

Inclusionary zoning has been underway in the district since 2003, when the first voluntary deed was signed by the developers of Jacks Point.

The housing trust used about $4m from the deal to buy land at Lake Hayes Estate and build 27 homes.

When Shotover Country was subdivided, the trust received enough land to build 44 homes.

Under the Housing Accords and Special Housing Areas Act developers were required to pay contributions of up to 12.5% in the district. The Act has since been repealed.

Inclusionary zoning was behind the trust’s success, trust executive officer Julie Scott said.

“We are the envy of every other community housing provider in the country.”

The trust has helped 243 households into housing and had a waiting list of nearly 800 households.

It has developed 109 homes through inclusionary zoning and has 215 in the pipeline across the district – the majority achieved through inclusionary zoning.

Areas that would be exempt under the new rules because affordable housing contributions had earlier been negotiated included Jacks Point, Hanleys Farm, Bullendale, Coneburn, Arrowtown Retirement Village, Northlake, Queenstown Country Club, Longview, Hikuwai, Riverside Park, Peninsula Bay, Allenby Farms, Quail Rise, Shotover Country, Homestead Bay, and Tomasi.

Those areas could still be subject to the “top-up” clause.