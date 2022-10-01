Auckland tenant 'bitterly disappointed' to find apartment reeking of urine

When the tenant arrived, she said the apartment was dirty and the carpet smelled like urine.

An Auckland tenant has had her rent and bond returned after arriving at her new apartment on move-in day to find the place reeking of urine.

The Tenancy Tribunal heard the tenant made an appointment to view the Hobson St apartment in June, but when the time came, the agent from Impression Real Estate didn’t have the keys to that unit.

The tenant had come from Tauranga for the viewing, so she agreed to look at other similar apartments instead.

She told the tribunal the agent had described the apartments as being of a similar standard, “clean and tidy with everything in good condition”.

READ MORE:

* Film-maker loses upmarket apartment after alleged theft of neighbour's takeaway

* Tenants 'trapped in an orange cage' for months by neighbour's fence

* Auckland tenant compensated after house paint causes 'severe' blistering to feet



The agent also sent the tenant a video in which everything looked fine, so she signed a tenancy agreement, paying $290 in rent and $1160 in bond.

What must landlords do when they rent out a house?

“Upon arriving at the premises, the tenant says she was bitterly disappointed to discover that it did not meet her expectation as to cleanliness and quality,” the decision said.

The tenant said the apartment smelt like urine, had a dirty mattress with stains and the dishwasher was smelly and dirty.

The tenant gave photos to the tribunal as well as accounts from her mother, boyfriend and a neighbour to back up her claims.

She said she felt she had been “misled” and flat out refused to move into the apartment.

Google Maps/Supplied The tribunal ruled it was “more probable than not” that Impression Real Estate had misrepresented the apartment.

“While the landlord eventually offered to clean the apartment, the tenant had lost trust in their service,” the decision said.

The agent told the tribunal the apartment had been cleaned months earlier and denied it was in poor condition. However, they did offer to have it cleaned again.

“While they regret the tenant’s experience, they believed they attended to the issue in a reasonable and timely manner.”

The tribunal adjudicator determined that it was “more probable than not” that Impression Real Estate had created a false impression about the apartment to get the tenant to move in.

“I note that this is not a case where a tenant had moved in and then complained about issues.

“This tenant refused to move in at all, which in my finding adds force to her submissions.”

The tribunal ordered the tenant be released from her tenancy agreement and her rent and bond be returned.

Have you got a housing issue that needs investigating? Contact jonathan.killick@stuff.co.nz