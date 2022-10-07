Furry Friday: Cats taking over

Tifa and Piccolo turn up for their morning coffee. The barista has let them down again.

Do you have a pet that walks on everything you own, explores other people's cars, appropriates all your property as sleeping space and poses on your appliances? If yes, then you have a cat.

It's in the nature of cats to intrude, presume, usurp and scrutinise. They turn every object and place to their own purposes, asking neither permission nor forgiveness. All of which makes cats a disproportionately big presence in your home, as they go about the catty business of making it their home.

Today's collection is of readers' pets imposing themselves on their domestic environment in ways that will strike a chord of recognition among many of you. Scroll and enjoy!

Wok star: Sunny Rose bastes herself in a well-fitting sleeping-thing handily placed on a bench.

Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

Bindy places herself on a cat-themed garden window. Delightful company for whoever's washing the dishes.

Rupert stops by for a drink. This handsome and much-loved Abyssinian boy has featured quite a few times of Furry Friday over the past five years.

Meiko wields a delicate tongue to slake her thirst.

Oh, that was your tea? Now it's Bilbo's.

Two views of Lucy: potted and fireplaced. She certainly gets around!

Minke (left) repurposes a basin; Miss Billie makes herself comfortable.

You turn round in the kitchen and find yourself scrutinised by six eyes and a white tuft.. such is life with Gus, Jett and Felix.

A cat will pose in any room of the house. Otto (left), Dumpling and Min make stunning ornaments.

Inky (left) is stuck, but is not letting on; Heidi has remarkable balance.

Why does Harley climb a shelf, or a door, or a window? Because they're there.

Hazel combines cardio with strength work.

Persephone (left) and Tonks enhance your viewing pleasure. Widescreen without a cat's silhouette is so boring.

When a plumber visited, Coco naturally had to check out the van.

Livy considers a shelf for its comfort potential, weighing this against consequences if she knocks everything off.

A box is a box no matter how shallow, believe Bella (left) and Sylvester. It's so thoughtful of people to place them accessibly.

Cookie (left) turns a foot rest into a Cookie rest; Cedric looks as though he's about to launch into a war story.

Percy adds a layer of difficulty to this puzzle. I wonder how many jigsaw-solvers work around their cat rather than evict it...

Rocko (left) and Chella demonstrate why jigsaw makers should include a cat bed with every box they sell.

George is ready to ride shotgun with you. He's the perfect accessory to a dignified classic motor.

Gracie tucks herself into a warm notch on the car.

Louis (left) adjusts the rules of billiards in his favour. Sherlock isn't moving from his new throne. No shift Sherlock, you might say.

Fergus samples Chateau de Barrow 2022. Earthy, with notes of leaf mould.

Franks, who has just had tail surgery, submits a bag to his personal checking procedure.

King Louie explores the artistic possibilities in a roll of toilet paper. There are so many!

The best part of parcels is the packing tissue, Eden finds.

Enjoy this warm bowlful of Monty.

Odin (left) and Remy are pot squatters.

Sun, views, space – Pixie'll take it!

Thanks Purdy, excellent weed-suppression work there. Purdy is named for her prodigious purring ability.

Samuel has mandated a screen break. Time for a cuppa.

Otto plays his bathroom game, which consist mainly of peek and pounce.

I'm reliably informed that Bagheera is 'nuts'. During a house move, the dryer hadn't been off its wall-mount for a minute before he was occupying it.