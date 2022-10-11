No nudity, no laundry on show at gated island community in Manukau Harbour

Groundworks have begun on the 103-lot Pararēkau Island development in Auckland's Manukau Harbour, which is connected to Karaka on the mainland by a causeway.

A luxury island development in Auckland’s Manukau Harbour is finally under way, 10 years after the developers won the right to do it in the Environment Court.

The 103-lot Pararēkau Island development is connected to the suburb of Karaka on the mainland by two causeways which will eventually be double laned.

Salesperson Alex Frost said it would be "pretty exclusive" with an automatic gate on the causeway that would recognise number plates of members of the residents’ society.

There are a few rules for buyers who wish to live there. Some are standard, such as not building detached structures, but others include “no public displays of nudity” and laundry lines must not be visible from the road. Weeds higher than 15cm will not be allowed.

Prices for lots range from $1.6 million for inner sections to $3.5 million for harbour-facing water’s edge prime spots.

Trade Me/Supplied The island will become a luxury gated community with more than 100 houses.

The island is being developed by brothers Ian and Jim Ross, who are also behind Karaka Harbourside and Clendown Town Centre, among other developments.

Pararēkau Island was a farm for 80 years. The Environment Court approved pans for a subdivision in 2012 after the developers agreed to build a coastal walk.

It was reported in 2015 that the islands had been bought by a Chinese company that would develop it into a resort, but Frost said this was simply speculation and the land was never actually sold.

Google Maps/Supplied Sections are now ready for development and titles are expected February 2023, according to the developer.

“It was going to be a retirement home, but we decided against that and went back to a subdivision. And, the infrastructure has taken some time to complete,” Frost said.

Water, wastewater, power and fibre internet for what will ultimately be 116 houses will all be piped through the causeways.

“It’ll be a unique experience for Auckland, living on an island but still being connected to all the services on the mainland. You can watch the sun set down the Manukau Harbour as pied stilts and kingfisher feed at the water’s edge,” Frost said.

Trade Me/Supplied The causeway was originally built by a resident farmer, and is now being upgraded by developers.

In another win for the developers, the Papakura Local Board recently approved a concept plan for the coastal walkway around the perimeter of the island, which will see Auckland Council responsible for its upkeep.

Despite being a “public asset”, the public won’t be able to drive to the island to access it. They will have to park on the mainland and walk down the causeway.

The developers have preserved a smaller 6-hectare island, which sits between the two causeways that link to the mainland, as a bush reserve.

So far, 16 of the 103 lots on Pararēkau have been reserved for possible buyers and builders offering house and land packages.