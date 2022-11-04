Furry Friday: Cats of spring

Some zucchinis started sprouting in this pot. So Crumpet decided to give them the pleasure of his company.

Cats thrive in any circumstances. But I do believe they must be enjoying the now-detectable advent of spring.

They've lost their winter heaters and fires, but that's evened out with the sun bringing more energy to every square centimetre of outdoor sleeping space. Doors and windows are more often left open. There is, theoretically, less rain to dampen ambitions.

So today's collection is one of cats exploring a world in which weather is better and the mood of their human companions seems to lift a little. (It does, doesn't it? It should.) Scroll and feel the spring breeze!

Coco sat with this sculpture, but he couldn't be persuaded to settle and wash and thus create one of the greatest Furry Friday photos ever. Still, Coco is an undeniable beauty.

Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

Leisurely backyard living – most of us promise ourselves to do more of it when the weather improves, but we tend to overlook it. Not so Harry (left) and Whiskey.

Going by the blissful expressions of Tama (left) and Rangi, you'd think that pot was a combination spa, sauna and recliner-rocker.

Leila (left) and Monty saute themselves lightly.

Crop circles? Sinkholes? No, Ink (left) and Snow have curled up in the grass for an unpretentious nap.

In Spring, one is liable to encounter matching pairs of driveway sentinels such as Coffee and Rigsby (left) and Fergus and Hamish.

Making themselves felt in the garden are Felix (left), Shadow and Marley. They are among a superb lineup of black cats in today's edition.

Fleur and Freddy mark blossom time with an ancient ritual imcomprehensible to other species. They're waiting for you to leave so they can continue.

Danny wonders if his current observation deck is high enough.

Demelsa (left), Leroy and Merckx supervise your gardening efforts, which will never really be satisfactory.

Descending safely will be a complicated business for Kevy.

Spring weather can go south, leaving a cat on the wrong side of a window. Bilbo (left), Tonks and Otis queue for admission.

Neighbourhood events can be scrutinised from indoors, but the windows are only sometimes at a convenient height. Purdy (left) and Nelly crane for a view.

More window fans: George (left) and Matilda, who is coming to terms with a new house in a new city but doing pretty well, I'm told.

Taunting torties: Lulu and Freya give each other attitude from different sides of a window.

Daphne (left) meditates; Kitty reconsiders; Fluffy aspires.

Koa (left) and Milly are spectacular items of soft landscaping.

Charlie is so comfortable, he's about to turn into a mist of pure pleasure.

Greta descends daintily; Gizmo wants a word.

Buddy is mesmerised by unreachable birds.

Felix (left), Jess and Splodge are resplendent in the bright sun.

Meet Megatron, whose name was chosen by the boys of the family. But you'll more likely hear her called Megs.

Rosie misunderstands the purpose of anti-pest netting.

Rather than leave Mango in the car, her humans took her into the hardware store to help choose bulbs.

Titan is happy where he is, and I wouldn't lightly mess with those claws; Miss Billie searches in vain for anything in the garden as beautifully blue as she is.

Though scarcely taller than the grass, Blackie strides the garden with authority.

Another black beauty: the lustrous Harry.

Dr Ash is so black, he sucks the sunlight from all around him. There's hardly any left for the plant.

Nia reflects on the passage of the seasons, the fickleness of nature, and the matchless perfection of dinner time.

Smoke fulfils the cat's eternal role during gardening, which is to settle somewhere inconvenient and sit in severe judgment of all that happens.

It's Earl Grey, relishing a sunny day and a dry deck to stretch out on.

Fair of face and plump of paw, Alfie (left) and Gino take time to reflect.