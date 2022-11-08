Is this $35m Queenstown home the most expensive property on the market?

The Queenstown house, known as "Stelvio" after an Italian ski course, is on the market for $35 million.

A six-bedroom home with expansive views over Queenstown and Lake Wakatipu could be the most expensive house listed in New Zealand, the real estate agent believes.

Known as Stelvio, after the Italian mountain pass and ski course, the 880m³ Queenstown Hill home is on the market for $35 million.

Agent Hamish Walker said the property at 10 Pinnacle Place – within a gated community of 11 properties – was a one of a kind, offering “the ultimate in living and entertaining”.

It was listed on Monday and had already attracted interest from buyers in Auckland, eastern Australia, Singapore and expats in other parts of the world, he said.

Supplied Spectacular views from the Stelvio home on Queenstown Hill include central Queenstown, Lake Wakatipu and the mountains beyond.

It is owned by company Stelvio 1234 Limited.

The sole director and shareholder is Karl Storm Jameson, an Australian businessman listed on LinkedIn as the co-founder of Coffeesup, and the Jameson group of companies.

In New Zealand he is associated with several companies with property interests in the Queenstown area.

Walker declined to comment on the owner but said they lived at the property most of the year and rented it out as a holiday home for $30,000 a night at other times.

BROOK SABIN Ten of Queenstown's best-kept secrets. (Video first published October 1, 2021)

The price included a chef, nanny and security staff if required.

Holiday renters had included a Bitcoin billionaire, a soccer superstar, and one of the world's most talented Grammy and Oscar-winning singer/songwriters, Walker said.

Supplied/Stuff The dining room at 10 Pinnacle Place, Queenstown. The home is on the market for $35 million.

He refused to give details of the individuals.

“Think of the biggest artists selling out New Zealand stadiums within minutes then doing a second concert.

“That’s the kind of people we’re talking about,” he said.

Supplied/Stuff A view through the house from the outdoor spa pool at this stunning Queenstown Hill home.

The Queenstown Hill home sits in a gated community above the town and features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, three living spaces, and six car garaging over three levels.

Building materials range from locally sourced stone to exquisite solid oak walls.

Supplied/Stuff A crystal chandelier hangs above the entrance way at 10 Pinnacle Place on Queenstown Hill. There are only two of its kind and the other hangs in Hermes, Paris.

It also features an exquisite crystal chandelier in the entrance way – one of only two of its kind. The other hangs in luxury design house Hermes, in Paris.

Designed by architects Mason and Wales, the home was completed in 2015 and won several building and architectural awards.

Supplied/Stuff One of three lounges in a Queenstown home for sale for $35m.

Walker said it was an incredibly private home, as it backed onto reserve land, and had the best views in Queenstown.

The owners were selling because they had another project they were moving on to, he said.

According to Queenstown Lakes District Council property records, the homes has a capital value of $12m and annual rates bill of almost $33,000.

Supplied/Stuff The $35m house on Queenstown Hill features an idyllic outdoor setting.

This week Stuff reported that a five-bedroom house in Bay of Plenty was expected to sell for about $25m and could become one of highest priced homes in the country.

The top sale in 2021 in the Queenstown area was a home at 114 Mooney Rd, Speargrass Flat, which sold for $18.25m.

However, it was a five-bedroom home at Herne Bay, in Auckland, which sold for $22m, that was the most expensive that year.

Supplied/Stuff The poolroom is one of three lounges in the Stelvio home.

In 2021, Stuff reported that the most expensive property sold in New Zealand ever was a seven-bedroom clifftop mansion that fronted Paritai Drive in Auckland that went for $38.5m in 2013 to China-born businessman Deyi Shi, the chairperson of Oravida Group.