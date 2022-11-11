Furry Friday: Canine home bodies

Meet Nico, currently experiencing the first spring of his life. He has been welcomed into the same home where the late Furry Friday star Luca was so well loved.

Dogs love the outdoors, and they drag us out to enjoy it too. But they also love our homes, and fit into them perfectly.

They adore our couches, our beds, our floors, our rugs, our windows. They make themselves comfortable wherever they can, and when they do, they look so marvellously right that it fills our hearts.

Today's lineup is of dogs who are safe, happy and indispensable in their humans' lives and homes. Scroll and enjoy!

Marcie (left) and Lexie melt hearts in whichever room they visit.

Every dog has its own signature smile. Lyra (left) and Montgomery are no exception.

Cherry Daly (left) loves getting up close to you; Bonnie adores a belly rub.

Jock (left) and Biscuit are upholstery connoisseurs. Biscuit is well named, given that she's slipping down between the couch cushions, like so many of her baked namesakes.

Rocky (left) and Jacob think you're the absolute bees' knees.

Wet or dry, Taylor loves her ball and will guard it with her life.

Roaching – the pose that says 'I feel super-safe right here.' Abby (left) and Riley know the feeling.

Dogs need conversation too. That's why Fred and Koa (left) and Angus have come for a chin-wag.

Alfie (left) wasn't too impressed by the cold morning and the chilly floorboards – so he moved his bed into neighbourhood-watch position. Meanwhile Bax is ready for bedtime, and needs a hand to the floor.

Rufus (left) lives happily on a small holding where he chases rabbits and has a great life. Neeps looks sad because she's just been to the vet, where she distinguished herself by letting out a fart as soon as the vet lifted her. I'm told it lasted from the floor to the table.

Dudley can't bear to be separated from his toys.

Manu (left) and Madigan are built for comfort, not modesty.

Teddy needs an extension to his bean bag but he's neglected to apply for consent.

Cooper is a handsome Blue Heeler who will notice your every movement.

Charlie chooses the classic big-dog position on the bed: central and a bit diagonal.

Curly basks under the heat pump, making sure to let the warmth get to every toe.

Shmoopie simply wants to rest with her duck toy and disavows responsibility for any claw damage to the chair.

Murphy would like to know why he and his toy must stay so far from the fire when the shoes – shoes! – get to be closer.

Ginny needs a bigger bean bag but failed to apply for the necessary permit.

Louie Lou is a Bichon-Maltese cross who feels the cold. At bedtime she spoons with mum and during a chilly day she snuggles into her blankets.

True dog fellowship is demonstrated in synchronised sleeping. Izzy and Chester (left) and Ellie and Gus align their dreams.

It must be distracting to be around Bella and Rex (left) and Skipper – they're so eye-catching, even when resting.

Floki (left) is trying to cut down on crocs but can't quite kick the habit; Frankie is hooked on crackers.

The bath is perhaps the only human luxury that doesn't always appeal to dogs. Rex (left), Odin and Dodo have mixed feelings about it.

Ernie turns himself into a sausage roll.

Nia takes some quiet time with her favourite toys.

Sir Winston Fluffelbutt is an eight-month-old teacup Poodle with a big personality.

Rocky is 72 percent cocoa and 100 percent gorgeous.

Skye waits patiently under the dining table. Surely someone will throw the bone again...

Susie snoozes sweetly. She's 14 years old.