How to score a free Christmas tree - and other sustainable decorating hacks

There’s lots to love about Christmas, like twinkly lights, nativity scenes, cheesy Christmas albums and taking time to reconnect and celebrate the season with friends and family. The aftermath of the festivities is not so special – think rubbish bins stuffed with empty packaging, broken tacky baubles and other plastic detritus.

For treasure without the trash, use wilding pine, cinnamon, dried orange and more for natural, handmade decorations that look great and smell even better.

The lead up to Christmas can often be super busy, but if you can make the time, a simple craft project is an opportunity to de-stress and engage with the more meaningful aspects of the season.

Want a free tree? We love the Christmassy smell of conifer trees, such as cedars, pines, firs, cypress, larches, and spruces. They can look and smell good, but you might be surprised to learn that they’re not native to Aotearoa, and that they’ve become New Zealand’s worst pest plants out in the wild. Cut down or dig out a wilding pine this Christmas, and you’ll bag a free tree as well as doing our native birds and trees a huge favour.

If the challenge of cutting down a whole tree is a bit much, try lopping off a couple of branches with secateurs or loppers, and use them to make wreaths or table and mantelpieces decorations.

Sarah Heeringa/Stuff Collect a few natural materials for your handmade Christmas decorations, such as upcycled jars, paper, pine branches, dried oranges and spices.

Foraging for wilding pines

Look out for wilding pines popping up in sand dunes or on the side of the road. First introduced in the 1880s, pines escaped from commercial forests, parks and farm shelter belts and are now popping up as invasive weeds in the wild all over the country, damaging native ecosystems, using up precious water and invading some of our most loved and iconic landscapes.

When foraging, always follow the road rules and take great care when pulling off the road to keep yourself and others safe. Only take wilding pines from public land (not farmland or a managed recreational park).

Sarah Heeringa/Stuff Wilding pines are pest trees. Cut one down as a free Christmas tree or for branches to use as decorations.

Small conifer seedlings can be hand pulled or dug out of the ground with a spade. Medium size conifers can be cut down with loppers or a hand saw. Use small branches to make wreaths of for table and mantelpiece decorations.

Sarah Heeringa/Stuff Cut coloured or plain paper into stars and thread into a garland using needle and thread or a sewing machine.

Pine cones and paper garlands

Pine tree cones are ready-made natural Christmas decorations. Conifers grow pine cones and spread their wilding seeds in the wind, so with landowner’s permission, you can collect as many as you like, guilt free.

Use coloured twine to hang in a string along a wall, above a door frame, or as tree ornaments. A favourite craft twine is Trade Aid’s range of fairtrade hemp twines. Left au naturel, you can throw unpainted pine cones in the garden brazier.

Foraged driftwood and fallen branch Christmas trees

Another crafty and cost-effective tree is one assembled using sticks found during beach or park walks.

Kiwi crafter Danni Bear made the tree (pictured above) using sticks from a local beach, cut to length and tied together using macrame cord. Once secured in place, Bear twisted fairy lights around the sticks and added some favourite decorations. Job done!

Sarah Heeringa/Stuff This simple tree has been made with sticks secured together by upcycled wire before being decorated with fairy lights and homemade soda dough hearts and stars.

Salt and soda dough hearts and stars

Salt or soda dough is easy to make using basic ingredients at home. Once formed, shape the dough into hearts and stars or cut them out using biscuit cutters. Roll the dough out over old lace or netting to create interesting textured patterns. Air dry and hang using wire or strong thread.

Upcycled jars and fairy lights

Seed lights turn old jars into gorgeous glowing orbs. Save large jars and soak off their labels. Pop in lights, screw on the lid and turn upside down to set the festive mood. Flick on seed lights for instant Christmas atmosphere.

Sarah Heeringa/Stuff Glowing jar lights. Where possible buy solar-powered fairy lights, or recycle any batteries once used.

Use solar or plug-in electric lights where possible Collect any used fairy-light batteries and check online for local hardware stores and other e-waste collection points.