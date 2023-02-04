How to declutter and just keep the stuff you love and use

Professional organiser Marrit Walstra-Russell says some days she feels like she’s working in the mental health sector, and on others, like a personal stylist.

Based in Nelson Tasman, Walstra-Russell started her own business, Tidy Tulip, two years ago.

No two jobs are ever the same – she might be working on a garage one day, a pantry or a wardrobe the next.

Walstra-Russell doesn’t put herself in the category of a minimalist, she “absolutely” believes in “having beautiful, personal things around”.

READ MORE:

* Going on an egg hunt in search for yolks of gold

* You can be fit without the 'washboard abs', says former medieval combat fighter

* 'Human error' behind UB40 concert being made R18 at last minute, organiser says



“But only the stuff that you love, and that you use,” she says.

So, when surrounded by stuff, how does one make the grand cull?

Decluttering is a universal task, but it can be a gendered issue.

Mothers or women are expected to be superwomen, Walstra-Russell says, to do the cooking and maintain the house tidy.

Supplied Old jars, take-away containers, and ice cream containers can add clutter to your home.

It can be confronting to admit defeat and to reach out.

Her clients include those who don’t know how to declutter, the perennially busy, and those who previously managed but can no longer can organise their spaces themselves, often because of health issues like chronic fatigue or a stroke.

For older people, Walstra-Russell says she is “basically their muscles”, moving things around, and doing the donating.

Others, she says, have just never been taught how to put order into a household and appreciate a few tips.

supplied Richmond based professional organiser Marrit Walstra-Russell says the mantra of ‘a place for everything and everything in its place’ might be old, but it works.

Nelson declutterer Marcia Higgs, who runs Sorted To Go, works primarily with older folks moving into rest homes who don’t have family support and need a non-judgemental helper on board.

According to Higgs, there are three stages to the decluttering process: the mental pull of the stuff, the actual hours that are needed to deal with it, then there is the stuff itself – which is often “the last problem”, she says.

Tricky areas in the family home are often the garage, kitchens overloaded with gadgets, and linen cupboards.

It also can hard dealing with the emotional attachment that people have to things like china and crystal that have been handed down that the children don’t necessarily want.

But for those moving into rest homes, Higgs will go along with them to their new abodes, measure up what space they will have, and that can serve as the trigger for moving things along.

“The majority of the people I work with have made the decision themselves to move into the home, so they’re quite realistic,” she says.

So how does one approach the mammoth task of dealing with your stuff? Walstra-Russell and Higgs share their top tips.

supplied Marrit Walstra-Russell shares some before and after pictures from her client's homes.

A place for everything and everything in its place

This is Walstra-Russell’s maxim.

“It sounds like a really simple thing to do, but it does bring order into homes,” she says.

She describes it as a “relief” for clients who can finally find their car keys – because they’ve been put into the basket where the keys go.

“It’s a funny one, but man, it works.”

supplied/Nelson Mail Marrit Walstra-Russell shares some before and after pictures from her client's homes.

Use piles to sort belongings

Walstra-Russell works with a keep pile, a rubbish pile, and a donate pile, while Higgs has a ‘keep’, an ‘undecided’ and a ‘charity/family or sell’ system.

Higgs helps her clients decide if they do indeed actually need seven gravy jugs, for instance, through a series of questions.

“Marie Kondo says ‘Does it spark joy?’ That doesn't work for my clients,” she says.

“I just say; ‘When did you last use it? Has it got a use now? Is it of value to you now? Have you got a space to keep it? And if they can answer yes, yes, yes and yes, then, okay. But if they really don't know, you put it in the undecided pile.”

supplied/Nelson Mail Marrit Walstra-Russell has been working as a professional organiser for two years. Some people have just never learnt how to put a house in order and appreciate tips and advice.

One in one out

Op-shopping aficionados take note: the house is not a balloon. Walstra-Russell loves op-shopping herself.

“There’s some beautiful stuff ... I find it so fascinating to see what's in there and you get amazing deals,” she says.

But at the same time, it’s a good opportunity to practice the old dictum of ‘one in one out’.

“If five pieces come back, see if you can get rid of five pieces,” she suggests.

“If you buy a pair of new shoes, you can probably donate another pair to someone that needs it”.

Use dividers in drawers

Along with clothing and linen cupboards, people often need help with kitchen and bathroom drawers, Walstra-Russell says.

A photo on her Facebook page shows a junk drawer, laden with watches, toothpicks, rubber bands, coins and cables, transformed through the use of the in-drawer hack.

“Get some dividers, some little bins and just separate everything. It just makes it so much easier to find your tweezers or your nail clippers and things like that.”

Use bins for clothes and shoes

Walstra-Russell suggests a small bin for each person by the door, particularly for families with young children, to resolve the issue of shoes scattered throughout the house.

To manage hand me down children’s clothing that is not quite the right size yet, she recommends a bin or a bag for too small clothing, and the same for clothes that are too big, inside a wardrobe.

Labelling is your friend

Walstra-Russell recommends that once children start reading, labelling shelves or drawers with the appropriate location for t-shirts and pants, and perhaps use labelled bins or a drawer for undies and socks.

For pity’s sake get rid of your empty food containers

There seems to be an irresistible attraction to holding on to empty jam jars, plastic takeout and ice-cream containers, which are frequent offenders Higgs finds in cluttered kitchens.

“Then they’re looking for the measuring cup and throwing everything out, getting really pissy,” she says.

“And really, if they put these things in the recycling or in a box in the shed if they need them later, then it doesn’t cause them frustration.”

supplied/Nelson Mail If you are going to need jars later, they can go in a box in the shed, Higgs says.

Check your pantry before you shop

“A lot of people buy too many groceries,” Higgs says.

“They don't do their grocery lists looking in the cupboard to start with, so they have a lot of wastage and a lot of storage space taken up [with food] that they don't need.”

Don’t let clutter take over your bathroom

The bathroom cabinet, or the medicine drawer or cupboard is an area both declutterers mentioned.

“They’ve got pills that are 10 years old and half used make-up and half used shampoos – things they are never ever going to use. Just get rid of them,” Higgs says.

Bathrooms get “damp and dusty and horrible”, and a cluttered surface can put people off doing the cleaning they need to do.

Once that clutter is dealt with, a “damp cloth can just flick around and you feel so much better about life”.

Try decluttering for ten minutes at a time

One of the easiest things to try is to set a timer for 10 minutes, Higgs says.

“Pick a station, pick a drawer, a kitchen cupboard, anything that is bothering you, and just do it.”

And finally, be kind to yourself

“We’re all in it together, we’ve all got the same problems,” Higgs says.

“It's just a matter of motivating yourself and getting on with it.”