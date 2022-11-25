Furry Friday: Quiet dog charm

DaisyMae is in a sulk, due to a recent haircut. You'd think she'd appreciate being able to see past her brow-bangs.

Among all the great inventions of history – viaducts, alphabets, medicine, polar fleece, chocolate, wine – surely none is as fine as the dog.

Dogs protect us, make us laugh, keep us healthy and banish loneliness. They widen our horizons and expand our hearts. And every day, they bring delight into our lives just by allowing us to see their faces.

Today's collection is of dogs in quiet moments, either meditative or merry. As you scroll through the faces, remember that each dog is somebody's daily miracle.

Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

Laney is part Shih Tzu, part Fox Terrier. I'm told she has character and a loving soul, so the camera doesn't lie.

Nico is the lad I introduced to you a few weeks ago who moved into the late Luca's home. He has that gift of looking simultaneously like a little boy and an old man.

Rupert lives well as the senior dog among three at home.

Floki loves human footwear. It's soft, stylish and full of fascinating smells.

Ella is gentle and funny and has smitten her humans in the four months since they adopted her. Here she performs a pose that my own dog Riley has taken to doing – chin down, eyes up, following me around till I'm finished with my chores and able to pay him some attention.

The zoological term for this phenomenon is Goo Goo Eyes. Freyja (left), Zara and Kismet bring endless Goo to the task.

Milo (left) and Stella have soft faces, tongues and hearts.

Suzie won't lift her head till something really interesting happens, like dinner time.

Daisy, like the previous Suzie, is 14 years old. She still shares bedtime with her stuffed mate.

Ernie is tired – perhaps from one of his much-loved trips away in the camper van.

To the left, or to the right? Peppa tries to find comfort. Luckily the suffering is only temporary.

Pushkin has appeared often in Furry Fridays. Here's a blast from the past, taken after his very first bath.

Marcie warms her splendid self in front of the fire.

When it's chilly, Alfie sleeps in a jammie cape fashioned from the sleeve of dad's pyjamas.

Yogi is a Chihuahua with the personality of a much bigger critter.

Paws for thought: Hester and Stubby reflect on life. They're both Dachshund girls.

Will Mila launch herself into the day? It's a question that needs considerable thought.

Jock (left) and Lyra are muddy but terrific, like all the best dogs this season.

When Kimber looks at you, you remain looked at.

Neeps and Haggis wait for a crumb to drop or a morsel to be offered.

Gracey (left), Ellie May and Motley look like a formidable welcoming party.

Finn (left) and Stanley keep their chompers busy.

Now after all those serious faces, how about some smiles? Starting with Dumpling and Dodo.

Tuki the Border Collie and Oskar the Swedish Vallhund are the best of playmates. When Oskar is being looked after by mum's mum, Tuki gets to visit from next door. This might be the most joyous photo you'll see today!

Charlie (left) and Sassy are learning the ropes of being a dog, and doing well so far.

Jamie and Lexi need a minute. They're just puffed.

Happy tongues: Rex (left), Badger and Jaxx.

Herbie (left) and Freddie get some outside assistance in posing.

The now-famous grins of Maggie and Billy.

Madigan and Archie fill their lungs with sea air.

Life is so much fun, Coco just has to laugh.

Eighteen-year-old Dachshund Wendy enjoys the hospitality of Nina and Laura.

Pete (left) is pleased; Ceska is cheerful; Oscar is oarsome.

This is Drake's mood when he's at daycare. Don't you love it when your pet is happy about its temporary accommodation? It eases the worry.