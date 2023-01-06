Furry Friday: Fur babies of 2023

Gracie sets her sapphire eyes on the future. She's a lilac point Birman.

The year is young. It is smooth and pink and plump with possibility. We must coddle and nurture it to ensure it reaches its potential.

As a matter of tradition, the first Furry Friday of any year is a collection of baby pets who have yet to grow into their paws and ears and learn how to use their extraordinary little bodies.

So today I present the 2023 Babe Edition, a celebration of the big-eyed, the gawky and the preposterously cute. Scroll, enjoy, and have an excellent year!

Meet Alfie and Arlo, both dedicated to the serious business of being an adorable puppy.

Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

Blackie possesses outsize senses – the better to learn quickly how the world works.

DotDot gives you her full attention – something that might not always be true as she grows.

Zelda and Link are SPCA rescue kittens who, since this photo was taken, have grown to be 'absolutely magnificent huge long-haired cats that our vet suspects might be part Maine Coon or Norwegian Forest Cats', says their owner.

Does your dog do this? Rest its chin on your socked feet, enjoying the reassuring warmth and smell? Alfie (left) and Jäger do.

The blameless, eager faces of youth: Bear (left) and Ash.

Merlin (left) and Mia are all gleam, wiggle and softness.

Loki is as soft as a cloud.

I'm just imagining cuddling either of these two – warm little muscle-pillows, I'm thinking. They are Bella (left) and Maddie.

Franklin has Play-Doh paws and a velvet face.

Pumpkin learns early that anything involving paper is heaps of fun.

Smudge was so shy. But he's grown into a master of the garden.

Arakis the hen keeps Baby Rakis and Stripes safe and warm.

Bindi (left) wears a 'this is the life' expression. The little critter in the egg cup is a leveret, or baby hare, just a few days old. It was found abandoned and later released at a private sanctuary because hares are rarely tame enough to be kept as pets.

As their limbs and brains grow, so does their hair. Madigan (left), Toby and Cosmo are already well thatched.

Newt (left), Lexi and Jack aren't actually trying to charm you – it just happens naturally.

Gino (left), Pippin and Archie are blessed with looks and livery.

Eyes like dinner plates: Kirby (left), Amber and Bella.

Ellie (left), Lulu and Georgie start out on long lives of fun and discovery.

You think puppies are 'small'? Not Hagar the Neapolitan Mastiff, who here is just three months old. His breed commonly reaches 70kg as adults

Four-month-old Turbo lives up to his dynamic name. Lucky boy has plenty of toys to spend his energy on.

Finn is no longer with us but photos allow us to enjoy his puppyhood. Here he chews peacefully in the garden.

Holly was found dumped in a shoe. She went on to live 15 years in a loving home.

Princess Rosie (left), Carter and Walter are about as pretty as a creature can be.

On day 1 in a new home, Willow got her first experience of crunchy leaves and the smells of a garden.

Stevie and Fleetwood (left) don't think about tomorrow because today is delicious. The trio of gingers are the unnamed babies of a mum named Peaches. Lots of yummy possibilities are available as names – may I suggest Melba, Crumble and Smoothie?

Beautiful black and tans: Stella (left, with pinecone), Nala and Moose (with toothbrush).

Bailey (left) and Sylvie wave their paws like they just don't care.

Fergus wonders who that bloke is. Fine-looking fellow, whoever he is.

Look too long at Tiffany (left), Finn and Meatloaf, and you'll be kitten-smitten.

Zoe (left), Phoebe and Princess Leia use their kittenish wiles to hypnotise all who behold them.

Four-month-old Sadie settles in for a gnaw.

Playing is tiring! Obi went to sleep with ducky in his mouth.

Day 1 in his new home, and Jamie is a happy boy.

Larry (left) and Ralphy look good enough to eat. (Note: I do not endorse the nom-nomming of pets.)

Reggie and Florence seem caught in an updraft, or maybe a tractor beam.