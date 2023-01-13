Rural land eyed up for potential relocation of Hastings racecourse

Could Hastings’ historic racecourse be looking to move to a nice place in the country?

The 32-hectare racecourse is on a site it has occupied since 1878. It’s near the centre of Hastings and is prime land for residential development – a fact well known by Hastings District Council which is keen to see the residentially zoned land used in the best way for its community.

That, combined with the fact that the ageing earthquake-prone buildings on the site would be hugely costly to upgrade, has – for some years now – had Hawke’s Bay Racing Incorporated looking at options for the future.

A decade ago it looked into moving the course to a new purpose-built facility near the Hawke’s Bay Showgrounds, but that came to naught.

Now the organisation is considering relocating the racecourse to what is presently horticultural land, a few kilometres southwest of the city.

The organisation paid $3.9 million for a 14ha block of land on Railway Road early last year and has been busy looking for other adjoining properties that might be available.

HB Racing Inc. chief executive Aaron Hamilton did not want to comment when contacted this week, but the organisation’s considerations were outlined by president Eliot Cooper at the club’s annual meeting in November.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff The site occupied by the Hastings racecourse would be a prime residential area.

Cooper said the Railway Road block had been purchased to ensure the club had options going forward.

He said the council was keen to see the racecourse property purchased, but that Hawke’s Bay Racing remained committed to ensuring that it could create a plan that will deliver on a long-term strategy.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff A 14ha block of land southwest of Hastings purchased by Hawke's Bay Racing Inc.

He said at least 40ha was needed to build a new racecourse on and the club had been trying to negotiate with the owners of neighbouring properties to the Railway Road block.

He estimated the cost of building a new racecourse on a greenfield site would be $40m, based on the recent development of a racecourse at Murray Bridge in South Australia.

“The location of the club is not a decision to rush into or make lightly, therefore the land acquisition on Railway Road is one of many avenues we are exploring,” Cooper said.

A potential hurdle for the club is likely to be gaining approval to build on productive land, recognised by the council as being within its Plains Productive Zone. This is land recognised for its productive value, which the council considers crucial to the future wellbeing of the district.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff The racecourse’s ageing earthquake-prone buildings would be hugely costly to upgrade.

The National Policy Statement for Highly Productive Land which came into effect in October may also prove troublesome for the race club. The policy enhances protection for highly productive land from inappropriate subdivision, use, and development.

Hastings District Council chief executive Nigel Bickle said the council had no intention of buying the racecourse land but “has been involved in discussions with the club on its plans, with a view to trying to ensure that any potential future development plans for the land (zoned residential) provides the best outcome for the Hastings community in the long-term”.

“While Council is advocating on behalf of the community and has facilitated conversations between potentially interested parties, the disposal of the land (and therefore the buyer) is for the club decide,” he said.

Bickle said the racing club knew there would be planning processes, including the National Policy Statement, that would need to be considered.

“Council has a long-standing view that the district (and wider region’s) premier growing land should be protected for food production. We are aware that the club is having its purchased land analysed to assess its productivity values,” he said

“The regulatory planning processes would be handled in the usual manner,” Bickle said