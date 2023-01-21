This rented Newtown villa is an ode to 'the thrill of op-shopping'

Mia Breitenmoser, 25, is the owner of Wellington design store Mimi. She is also a freelance graphic designer/illustrator who works under the Made by Mimi brand. Breitensmoser rents a 93-year-old villa in Newtown with three flatmates.

Mia: I moved back to Wellington after finishing my design degree in Auckland and was supposed to head overseas but then Covid hit. So a year ago I moved into this house with three of my best friends and opened my shop a few months ago.

I actually grew up one street away from my shop; I used to get my hair cut there as it was a hairdressers. I’ve always loved finding and curating items and like supporting local independent stores. I stock predominantly New Zealand products and at the moment they all happen to be made by women artisans.

The grey sofa was left at our last flat and had a couple of legs missing, which Dad fixed for us. The blanket was a birthday gift and comes from Small Acorns, another Wellington store I love. Mum gave me the skull cushion for my 13th birthday, which has been to every flat with me. I probably need to re-stuff it.

I made the needle-punch hanging and painting during lockdown. I always tossed up between doing fine art or graphic design and the latter won. But during lockdown I had time to get out the paints and get back into making my own art. The black and white vase came from Iko Iko where I’ve worked.

Growing up, Mum collected Crown Lynn pottery and she’d take me, my older sister and my twin sister op-shopping, which we always rolled our eyes at because back then we totally didn’t get it. But now I love going op-shopping with my flatmate Ruby.

We were looking for a pink gumball lamp and while on a roadie we found exactly what we were after at a Masterton op-shop. And it only cost five dollars. That’s the thrill of op-shopping – never spending more than a few dollars on something amazing.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff “That’s the thrill of op-shopping – never spending more than a few dollars on something amazing.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Books and items from places Mia has worked, “at as tokens of my journey.”

I collect books, including cookbooks, not because I cook a lot but because they’re beautiful to flick through. They also provide inspiration for our Monday night flat dinners where everyone has a turn to cook. That’s when we get out the good glassware. I love coloured Arcoroc glass and found this pink dinner set on Trade Me for $38.

The only issue is that it was in Palmerston North and I was too busy to get there so my parents who were driving up north kindly did a detour to collect it. It lives in my special cupboard with the “good” items. I have another cupboard with crockery that’s for everyday use. My flatmates keep making noises about my collection getting out of hand.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Mia’s vintage glassware collection.

The 1950s sewing machine belonged to my grandmother. It does work but I don’t want to use it because it’s so special. My grandmother died last year so this is like having a piece of her with me. The framed painting is by Auckland illustrator Alice Berry and it’s the first piece of art I was able to afford after leaving university.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Heirloom sewing machine that belonged to Mia’s late grandmother.

I hand-painted the pots and used to sell them at markets before I opened the shop. Growing up my parents didn’t have pot plants so as soon as I moved out, I bought some. I worked in a florist shop for a while and love having plants and flowers around the house. The flower market print was one of the first prints I made. The items in this house follow my creative journey – from where I started to where I am now.