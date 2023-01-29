The bedroom of a restless artist: At home with actor Levi Kereama

For young actor Levi Kereama, his bedroom is not just a place of rest, but arty restlessness. A space to paint, strum on a time-traveller, find inspiration from Toulouse-Lautrec and madness, from acting.

Levi Kereama:

I'm living at home at the moment. I'm in the same room I've been in for so many years, now. I’ve grown up in this room. It’s where I paint, where I play my music, where I rehearse. It's sort of my world at the moment.

A lot of people think of an actor as being on the stage, but I think being an actor is mostly talking to yourself in your room, like a mad man.

Music plays a big role in my life, especially my guitars. It's sort of the best way to waste time. When you're playing guitar, you don't have to think; you can just sit on your bed and play old tunes. The one on the left, it's a very old guitar, a Harmony from the 1940s.

It’s got a beautiful sound, and you can see all of the wear and tear. When I play it, I always end up thinking about all the people who have played it before me, and that’s what I love about old guitars. They just travel through time with all these different owners, and one day someone else will play it, but at the moment it's mine.

I don't put my music anywhere; it's just for me and it evaporates into the air, so there's no pressure. That's what I like with painting and acting, as I've started doing more. When your hobbies start to turn into professional careers it can change your way of thinking, so music for me is just for the love of it.

Jason Dorday/Stuff “Music plays a big role in my life,” Levi Kereama says.

The Toulouse-Lautrec book is one of the first art books I got, and it’s probably at the heart of all my works when I think about it. He's a very free painter and I think he painted real people in real scenes. I think any good painting just strives to be alive in a certain way or strives to have a piece of life in it.

That's what I think Toulouse-Lautrec taught me when I was young. All you can do is try and capture life. He's one of my favourite painters. He has a great quote which is, “The finest, purist flowers sprout in wastelands and rubbish heaps”. I read that as a kid and it always stuck with me.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff “I love to play the Blues. Probably Baby Please Don't Go is my favourite song. I love the Lightnin’ Hopkins version.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Left: a carving by Kelvin Karamea, Levi’s uncle.

That's one of my uncle’s carvings [Kelvin Karamea]. He was a master carver who carved our marae. It's a carving that my dad had in his house when he was a kid and now it's in ours. I've been learning to carve recently, and it really inspires me. Just the craftsmanship; you can see every little mark that has been chipped away with so much care. It means a lot to me.

I started out just wanting to paint a mother and a child, and I was also going through this old book of Māori whakairo carvings. I was looking at certain figures and I wanted to paint a picture of this very sensitive moment where this mother is holding her baby and the baby is safe. It's just a picture of love.… It's just a painting of a mother and a son and that relationship – it's as close as it gets.

Jason Dorday/Stuff “ I can't paint in silence, I need something bouncing off the walls to catch.”

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff “I never set out for a painting to mean anything, I am always just trying to excite myself.”

I couldn't ask for a better mother. When I think of my mother it’s just love; she always put me first.

When I paint these images I just grab these images and symbols that call out to me. I just chucked them together on a canvas and that's kind of what's fun to me. I never set out for a painting to mean anything, I am always just trying to excite myself. Then in the end when I'm sitting back looking at it, I'm trying to figure out what it means.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff “I love to play records while I paint; it's something about records which when you place it down you have to spend time with that record and you have to savour it.”

The play [The Heartbreak Choir] is set in the rehearsal room of a choir for the most part and everyone brings their own life, their troubles and their joys into this rehearsal room, and they bounce off each other.

It's a celebration of what community is, and the benefit of having friends close by. They've banded together through music and through laughter, and not taking life too seriously they’re able to get through this difficult time. It's a really beautiful, funny piece.

Levi Kereama performs in Auckland Theatre Company's season of The Heartbreak Choir, Feb 14-Mar 4 at ASB Waterfront Theatre. More info and booking at www.atc.co.nz