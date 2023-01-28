Luxury clifftop home in Christchurch's priciest suburb up for sale for second time in a year

It’s a dream home that has already got the better of two owners.

This big clifftop house with huge ocean views in Christchurch’s priciest suburb needs more than just a lick of paint.

It needs a buyer with an appetite for a hefty project.

Perched on top of Scarborough Hill overlooking Taylors Mistake, the three-storey 1990s house was damaged in the earthquakes. Homes elsewhere on the hill were among the 700 properties red-zoned on the city’s Port Hills.

Supplied The partly repaired house has big Pacific Ocean views.

During a long insurance battle repairs began on the Appian Lane house. But before they were finished, the then-owner decided to put it up for sale in as-is condition.

She sold it in March last year for $1 million.

Its new owner, a tradesman, got stuck in doing what he could on the 2762sq m property, securing a geo-technical report, ordering new cladding and double-glazed windows and applying for consents.

He completed the sunken courtyard, pizza oven and spa pool. He also converted a studio on the property into a second small home for himself and his family in the meantime.

After months of consenting delays and frustrations, and some changes in his personal circumstances, he has opted to put the house back on the market, less than a year after the purchase.

“It’s been hard yards,” said the owner, who did not want his name used.

“I’ve fixed a lot of things that EQC (the Earthquake Commission) listed as being damaged. I’ve got consents in and a builder lined up. I’ve spent a lot more than I thought I would.”

He estimated another $400,000 is needed to finish the property.

“Then you’d have what would essentially be a brand-new home – worth $2.5m at the least.”

Supplied Some quake repairs have been done, and more consents are in with council.

Despite the work required, the property offered a lot to a potential buyer, he said.

“You can’t get a site like this. There’s just nothing around, and this is a massive section.

“The structure is as steady as a rock with a concrete floor and walls. To build just that alone would be well over a million.”

The price is negotiable, and the owner says he will keep it and plough on with the work if he does not get a good enough offer.

Supplied The house overlooks Taylors Mistake.

Harcourts advertising describes the house as having “tons of potential”, with “stunning location and views”.

The suburb of Scarborough has the priciest houses in Christchurch, with a median market value of $1.7m, according to property analyst CoreLogic.