More townhouses and apartments being built in Blenheim

A row of three-bedroom red brick townhouses on Redwood St in Blenheim have been quickly filled by renters.

More apartments and townhouses being built in Marlborough is good news for buyers, renters, and even developers, although they will surely be jostling for tradies.

There were 21 townhouses, units and apartments granted consent in the last quarter of 2022, along with 9 retirement units. That brought the number of “non-house” residential consents up 63% on the same quarter in 2021, and was well above the long-term average.

One of those consents was a two-storey, four-townhouse block on George St in Blenheim, now being built by RLA Construction owner Richard Anderson.

“Definitely there has been more (townhouses) happening. I think there's quite a few people trying to jump on it now,” Anderson said.

The George St complex followed a two-storey four-townhouse block on Redwood St, beside Stihl Shop, among other similar developments by Anderson. Three of the Redwood St townhouses were sold to investors to be rented out, and the remaining one was retained by Anderson as an investment.

Anthony Phelps/stuff RLA Construction has moved onto this George St property in Blenheim for its next build.

Anderson said Blenheim had taken a while to warm up to the idea of townhouses, despite the demand for smaller homes.

The average household size was shrinking, with the Marlborough District Council’s Housing We'd Choose survey last year noting about a quarter of Blenheim households were thought to have only one occupant, and the average household size was 2.2 people.

“Blenheim has just taken a while to come around to new ideas like that. I think hopefully that's changing, and in the next five or six years it will become more common," Anderson said.

"We're booked out for the next two years, doing that sort of work.”

HOMED A one-bed flat in this block could give you panoramic views of the mountain and sea, all within walking distance of town.

While there were benefits for renters and buyers in having more small, affordable homes on the market, there were also benefits for developers, Anderson said.

“Because it’s quite hard getting resource consent ... people don't know what they’ll turn out like. If there's a big brick building going in next door, they worry about how it affects the other properties.

“But if they can see what they look like ... and the more there are, people won't be as worried about it.”

The “non-house” consents included nine Summerset retirement units, with an estimated project value of $1.8m, and the Marlborough District Council’s 12-unit seniors’ development in George St.

MDC New seniors flats to be built on George St in Blenheim will have six ground floor flats and six on top, with a lift.

Marlborough Chamber of Commerce business development adviser Alistair Schorn said 30 “non-house” units was a lot to be consented in one quarter.

“We normally have 14 or 16 (apartments, units and townhouses) consented in previous quarters.”

The average value of all residential builds consented in the last quarter of 2022 was $389,000, significantly down from previous quarters. The quarterly average consent value had been fluctuating between $400,500 and $540,000 since mid-2020.

Schorn noted the average floor area of the consents was also significantly smaller, at 140sqm compared to 198sqm the previous quarter. The average floor area had been fluctuating between 173sqm and 210sqm since mid-2020.

“This is the first time in five quarters the average size has been under 200sqm. Is that an indication of people dialling back the size of the house they’re building? We’ll have to see. One quarter doesn't tell you much, but it is interesting to know,” Schorn said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Marlborough Chamber of Commerce business development adviser Alistair Schorn says the cost and difficulty to build has made it a slightly less attractive option when weighing it against buying a pre-existing home.

While the size and overall cost of new builds was down, the cost per square metre was still rising, he said. For the last quarter of 2022, the average cost per square metre was $2783.

“Every quarter, it goes up, there's a new record ... that's definitely evidence of inflation affecting the cost of construction,” Schorn said.

Schorn said he was hearing anecdotally the materials shortage could be easing, but he was unsure if that would make the cost of building reduce much, given inflation was still increasing.

“You've got labour shortages, delays with contractors. Everyone we speak to in the construction game is going through this and all the subcontractors are absolutely under the pump. As a result the timeframe from consent to completion has been going up and up and up, and that adds more cost.

“If there's less demand, will that make it possible to finish houses quicker?

He was also hearing anecdotally the increase in the cost to build was adding pressure on those who bought greenfield sections at high prices in the peak of pandemic demand, he said.