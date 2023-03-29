Couple selling Hawke's Bay home valued at $2 million and donate to region

The property, on Tuki Tuki Road will be sold via closed tender.

A Canadian couple who fell in love with Hawke’s Bay, and have spent a few months in the region each year for the past 20 years, are selling the home they bought there and donating all proceeds to the region.

Dick and Val Bradshaw were drawn to the area for its beauty, fishing and easy access to the outdoors, but have now decided the commute is too great a task.

The Bradshaws have decided to donate all proceeds of the sale to the Hawke’s Bay Foundation, a not for profit organisation that invests in the community.

The property, which has a council valuation of $2 million, is being sold by Tremains Real Estate Ltd, which is waiving all fees and agent’s commissions for the benefit of the foundation.

“Ultimately we will be driving the best price we can and when the buyer understands that the bid they’re putting in is effectively going to an organisation as worthy and robust as Hawke’s Bay Foundation, they’ll have to feel pretty good about that,” said Tremains managing director Simon Tremain.

Stuff The property has a council valuation of $2 million.

The property, on Tuki Tuki Road will be sold via closed tender, with invited tenders due by April 27.

The house was built in 2003 and was the first of designer Andy Coltart’s River Lodges.

The Bradshaw’s close friend and Hawke’s Bay Foundation trustee Jules Nowell-Usticke says the couple know the importance of legacy gifting to community.

“Being closely connected with the Vancouver Foundation with Dick as former deputy chair, they understand the incredible impact that Community Foundations can have on their communities,” Nowell-Usticke said.

Stuff The house was built in 2003 and was the first of designer Andy Coltart’s River Lodges.

The Vancouver Foundation distributes more than $100m a year to charities and non-profit organisations.

The Bradshaws, who were cornerstone donors of the foundation when it launched in 2012, have left it up to the discretion Hawke’s Bay Foundation to assess where their money will be best distributed.

Hawke’s Bay Foundation executive officer Amy Bowkett said the donation would be “preserved in perpetuity with our Distributions Committee directing the earnings generated each year to the areas of greatest need in Hawke’s Bay”.

“We’re definitely going to miss having Dick and Val visit but it’s so heart-warming knowing that their memory will live on through their generosity towards this community which they loved dearly.

“Theirs is truly ‘a gift that goes on giving’ and their legacy will make a profound a difference to many lives in Hawke’s Bay for many generations to come,” Bowkett said.