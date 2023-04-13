Fears Wellington's old villas are an 'endangered species'

Pre-1930s villas in suburbs like Mt Victoria are currently protected with rules making new housing development difficult. (File photo)

Residents are raising concerns about wind tunnels and solar panels as the long-running debate about character housing in Wellington comes to an end.

Pre-1930s villas in Wellington’s inner-city suburbs – including Thorndon, Mt Victoria and Newtown – could be up for redevelopment, if the housing plan put forward by the city council is accepted. The ultimate decision comes down to a panel of Resource Management Act commissioners, who heard submissions on character over the past two weeks.

Impassioned residents argued for special treatment because of the historic value and amenity of their suburbs, and even invited the commissioners on walking tours to view the houses.

Thorndon Residents’ Association (TRA) president Richard Murcott cautioned commissioners that the stakes were high – the final slide of TRA’s powerpoint quotes a “Concerned Thorndon Resident” worried about “planning canyons of high rises which will create wind tunnels to blow old people and pushchairs out of the city”.

Jane O’Loughlin, convenor of pro-character group LIVEWellington, described the villas as an “endangered species” and warned that Wellingtonians “would not appreciate waking up to find their inner city suburbs rezoned to 12 storeys”.

The Newtown Group raised concerns that shading from higher buildings would block the solar panels on the roofs of residents’ homes.

Mount Victoria Historical Society recommended 104 houses for inclusion in the character precinct and provided historical information and images of each one.



Groups like the Moir Street Collective or Lower Kelburn Group argued parts of suburbs, streets and even individual houses should be excluded from rules allowing housing intensification.

The question about the extent of character protections seemed to be resolved last year, when a majority of Wellington city councillors voted to remove 72% of the protection and leave just high-quality examples of character housing protected.

Following the council’s decision would leave 2207 houses under character protection, down from 5900 currently, in order to allow more space for development in the inner-city.

Former mayor Andy Foster failed to get a majority when he tried to amend the plan and increase character protections last year.

He is still trying – at the hearings, Foster argued the commissioners should add in more character protections. He described the council debate last year as “extensive, often vitriolic” and an “absolute political football” which had not led to a carefully considered plan.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Former mayor Andy Foster says the issue of character housing was an “absolute political football” in developing the plan. He is arguing for more character protection, which was voted down while he was on council. (File photo)

Strangely, the council’s staff are arguing for a similar approach to Foster. Instead of the stripped-back protections voted in by the elected council, they are asking the commissioners to increase the protected areas by adding more than 1000 homes to the protections.

But the consequences would be less housing in desirable places close to the city, argued the submitters against character protections.

Henry Lockhart from Vic Labour said all character protections should be removed because they did not outweigh the need for more housing. There was “so much more to liveability than aesthetically consistent housing”, he said.

“Being able to live where you want to live, close to friends, whānau, and work, is so much more important.”

The character protections were “remnants of a city unconcerned with housing supply,” he told the commissioners.

Marko Garlick from Generation Zero said a limited amount of character protection for high-quality homes was fine, like the councillors agreed last year. But the protections were “extremely effective” at preventing new buildings, he said.

“The lasting legacy of character protections is not preservation of good quality character. It’s a massive contribution to the housing shortage in Wellington.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Richard Murcott says the proposed plan is reckless and would disrupt communities. (File photo)

Richard Murcott, president of the Thorndon Residents’ Association, spoke about the sacrifice Thorndon made when the Wellington Urban Motorway was built in the 1960s. The houses left were highly valued by residents as a result, he said.

Murcott made two submissions – one as president of the residents’ association and one as a resident. In his personal presentation he spoke about his concern the plan would disrupt communities and the housing market, describing it as “reckless”.

“It’s a bit like throwing balls up in the air and seeing where they land.

“I think we need and deserve as New Zealanders to have our own properties ... to have control over our lives, a little bit of certainty about the communities we go to live in and build in and have our families.”