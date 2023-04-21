"A warm, dry, healthy home should be a basic right for all Kiwis"

On the hunt for a healthier home? The solution could be retrofit double glazing.

Much of New Zealand's housing stock is notoriously cold and damp. Compared with nations like Canada and the UK where internal heating and double glazing are the norm, many Kiwi homes have too little insulation and little to no double glazing. As a result, these homes are unhealthy to live in and expensive too.

A recent Aotearoa Housing Survey found that 42% of Kiwi households are concerned about dampness or condensation, with one in 10 worried about significant mould in their home. Poor insulation and ventilation in homes can lead to dampness and mould growth, which can cause respiratory problems and exacerbate existing conditions such as asthma.

A recent report by Business and Economic Research Ltd (BERL) found that New Zealand is facing a critical need to improve housing standards. According to BERL, improving the country's unhealthy homes could cost over $50 billion, but the long-term benefits could save $116 billion in health costs.

It's not just health and comfort that's being affected. New Zealanders are acutely familiar with the increasing cost of energy bills during winter. This year the financial impact is likely to get worse, with the cost-of-living crisis forcing some households to choose between keeping their homes warm and keeping their fridges full.

SUPPLIED A recent report by Business and Economic Research Ltd (BERL) found that New Zealand is facing a critical need to improve housing standards.

Ange Toon of the RetroGlaze Network says living in a warm, healthy home should be a basic right for all New Zealanders.

"Unfortunately, thousands of Kiwis live in cold, damp, unhealthy, and inefficient homes," Toon says. "We have families with young kids, retirees, and vulnerable members of society who can't afford to keep their homes warm because their homes are failing them. Warmer, healthier homes can only be a good thing for everyone."

To combat the damp home epidemic sweeping the country, all new builds require double glazing to be installed, plus recent changes to the New Zealand Building Code require higher standards of insulation in new home builds, including high-performance windows.

But what about pre-existing homes that have old single glazing and minimal insulation? The solution could be retrofit double glazing.

Retrofitting double glazing into existing timber or aluminium framed windows can help reduce the amount of moisture – and therefore mould – in a home. This helps to minimise respiratory problems and reduces the energy consumption of heaters and heat pumps by retaining heat inside the home and keeping the cold out. Reduced condensation also protects the integrity of older timber frames.

SUPPLIED To combat the damp home epidemic sweeping the country, all new builds require double glazing to be installed.

The obvious benefit of retrofit double glazing is improved energy efficiency, and the savings associated with it. According to the Building Research Association of NZ (BRANZ), up to 50% of a home's heat is lost through the windows. Changing from single glass to double glazing can reduce this heat loss significantly, especially when more efficient options such as RetroGlaze Network's SuperTherm range are used.

"The inside pane of the glazing stays warmer because of a thermal blanket formed inside the hermetically sealed space of the unit," Toon says. "This helps keep the home at a consistent temperature, providing comfort and reducing the risk of health issues for your family. This, in turn, means fewer doctor's visits and days off work, especially during winter."

Double glazing can also make a home quieter.

"Many Kiwis live in cities where road noise can have negative effects on home occupants' health and general wellbeing," says Toon. "Double glazing can help create a quieter, more peaceful living environment."

Old single glazing can be brittle and prone to fail, but double glazing can reduce the impact of external forces such as high winds and damage from storm debris. Double glazing also provides additional security due to having two panes of glass to penetrate, which can be strengthened further by including laminated glass, such as RetroGlaze Network's SuperTherm Protect™.

By taking steps to minimise energy loss in your home, homeowners can contribute meaningfully to collective efforts in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and helping combat climate change. In addition, by retaining the original window frames, retrofit double glazing reduces the manufacturing costs and impact associated with full replacement options, meaning less waste going back into the environment and less energy consumption.

With 19 years of experience and thousands of homes double glazed by their network of specialist retrofit double glazing companies, the RetroGlaze Network understands that each property is unique. They pride themselves on only providing genuine double glazing using their high-performing SuperTherm™ Low E double glazing range.

The RetroGlaze Network uses leading local and international suppliers. They choose double glazing that is tested by BRANZ and is compliant with New Zealand's standards, so you can kick back and savor the cozy comforts of home with peace of mind.

For more information about retrofit double glazing, visit retroglaze.co.nz.