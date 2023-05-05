Furry Friday: Sublime cats

Greta is here to remind you that if you knit in her presence, she is obliged to get involved.

After presenting a collection of canine cuteness last week, it's only proper that I do the same for cats this week, with exactly the same lack of scientific rigour in deciding what "cute" means.

Last week I found a definition of "cute" that said "appealing in a pretty or endearing way". If I try to follow that definition, I'd never get Furry Friday finished, due to the surfeit of readers' cat photos in my files that fully meet that standard. So I've chosen a bunch of photos that I hope will stop you for a moment and cause you to smile or sigh, and feel grateful there are such beautiful creatures in our lives.

Scroll, take your time, and enjoy!

Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

Chico Marx is a handsome duvet devotee.

Karlos is a sweet breakfast companion.

Kiba is practical yet stylish.

Pohutukawa (left), Possum and Molly are pensive. Later they will be ex-pensive. Follow me for quality puns!

When the eyes are real, not CGI: Starbuck (left), Lola and Pixie.

Lulu is a tortie with a complex paint-palette coat and delectable paws.

Kawaii (left) and Georgie Girl seem dumbfounded by the latest piece of news. ('Kawaii' is a Japanese word meaning, of course, 'cute'.)

Is it cat-semaphore for 'I'm totally chilled'? Felix (left), Buster and Lily make the same signal.

Mango is a basket of charm. Adopted by her current owner at the age of 11, she's now a spry 17.

On a slight lean but fully magnificent: Zoe (left) and Luna.

Lily is the latest app added to the desktop.

Anzac (left) and Pippin are gradually growing into their ears.

You're invited to spend some time marvelling at the outrageous cuteness of Oryx. Those toe beans are surely worth the price of entry today.

Simba adds cosmic dignity to this world of plain things such as bath towels.

Sasha and Misha were found under their current owner's backyard steps, abandoned. Now they do little but purr.

Annie (left) and Willow started their yoga session but didn't get very far.

Noah didn't take to the dog who joined his previous home, so now he's with the grandparents. He's a vocal boy who adores being groomed.

Once they fix you with a certain look, you are in their power: Ash (left), Dolly and Chloe.

The regal Monty has found the perfect place from which to supervise proceedings.

Miss Billie is on the rocks, and doesn't she love it?

With his looks, Winston could melt the polar ice caps.

Gigi and Gianni are Chocolate Point Birmans with the most epic ears you'll see this week.

Three times your recommended daily dose of sugar: Dewi (left), Cleo and Gracie.

So tiny they're barely there: Asha and Possum.

Fluttershy possesses a magnetic beauty. This is Fluttershy's third appearance on Furry Friday. I learned today that her name is taken from a character in My Little Pony.

Percy is a great name for a kitten, when you think about it – even if she's a girl, as this Percy is.

Ginge lives in perpetual soft focus.

Life is delicious, says Pearl. Get out there and taste it.

Koa loves the taste of life, too. It looks as though someone had a taste of her, but I'm not sure that's the case. ('Koa' means joy in te reo.)

Fish (left) and Gin Womble have no reason to fear the close-up.

Enjoy the gin-clear eyes and lusciously soft stylings of Finny.

This is Gino, back a year or so when he was just starting out in the world.