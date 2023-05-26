Furry Friday: Senior pets

Tessa can keep right up with you, but at 15 she just needs the occasional moment to catch her breath.

Cats and dogs are beautiful creatures. But there's something especially precious about them in their elder years.

They teach us things, our old pets. They move more slowly, to instruct us that there's nothing inherently superior about speed and rush. They take delight in things like a fragrant breeze or a sunny patch on the floor, to point out that it's the simple things that endure. And the shortness of their lives reminds us to make the most of what time we have available.

Today we feature senior pets. Some are no longer with us; many are. Each has led a life of adventure and delight, and many have long yet to live. As you scroll, think of how miraculous it is that we get to share any time at all with them.

Another 15-year-old is Raz. He loves to take himself to a warm, dry patch of the garden for a long snooze.

I received this photo of 15-year-old Gem (left) at Waimarama Beach only a few weeks ago. On Tuesday this week, she completed her life gently and quietly after falling ill with kidney failure. Harry, at 12, still loves to stir the leaves during walks on sunny days.

There's a point in life when the news seems less compelling, and newspapers take on different uses. Tosca, at 15, finds them to be agreeable shelters.

Twelve-year-old Sasha has earned to right to sit as untidily as she wishes.

Fifteen-year-old Snow will not be budged.

Still stylish, still commanding: Tessa (left), 15; Ripley, 16; Monty, 11.

Izzie is not far of turning 13. Naps on the couch have moved up her list of priorities, but she's still energetic and active. Every day brings walks with dad and a run with her mates and the park.

Fifteen-year-old KC regrets she's unable to lunch today. She's been detained by a sun-warmed bedspread.

Holly, 17, gets warmth and colour into her life.

Dear, stately Haggis, star of many Furry Friday editions since his debut at the age of 11, five years ago. His adoring family had to say goodbye to him this week.

Stripy (left) was adored by all in his family; he lived till 14. Daisy is a country girl who's adapted to the bustle of city cafes; here's she's 13. Frankie, pictured here at 10, was a happy rescue boy.

Three gorgeous cats who lived long, loving lives: Lord Archie (left), Jasmine and Izzy.

Seventeen-year-old Vegas requires all possible comforts.

In his dreams, Ed moves just as quickly as he did as a youngster.

Tui is a young senior, at 10 years old. But she's an old soul.

Colin, at nearly 18, contents himself with being a spectator rather than a sportsman.

Cleo turns all heads at the age of 13. She's also brainy, I'm told.

Maisie is possibly today's seniorest senior, at 24. She maintains a curiosity, if not an involvement, in exercise.

Jasper's age is in the low double figures, but he still has a playful spark.

Miss Lily, 14 (left), and Bella, 13, wish to be left to their nana naps.

Bella (left), uses the window as a pillow. Roko loves life, and hope for lots more. Gorgeous Marley is another who was farewelled recently – on Anzac Day.

Mojo (left), Molly and Dude have seen so many things – how long have you got to chat?

Daisy has three good legs, a big smile, and folk who love her. What more could she want at 14?

This is Purdy at the age of 18, making use of her favourite chin rest, known in the garden as Pillow Rock. Purdy left this life a year after the photo was taken, and Pillow Rock remains in the garden, awaiting a new cat to claim it.

Eva the Jack Russell is nearly 12 but still as active and as with-it as a puppy.

Bo was 18 when this photo was taken. Still bags of beauty and charisma.

Harriet rests her 13-year-old bones. She's earned the right to spend her days any way she likes.

Merlin's face is full of mystical wisdom and sleepiness. He's 11.

Richie (left) and Rogan Josh rather like retirement, even without a pension.

Caro is grizzled but bright-eyed. She's a 15-year-old Schipperke.

Eleven-year-old Dash wonders if she still deserves her name. Yes, she thinks – she's earned it.