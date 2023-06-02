Furry Friday: Happy and glorious

Golden boy Razz wouldn't look out of place among the various gleaming items of kingly regalia. Which reminds me: why weren't there any dogs playing a part in the coronation? There should have been dogs.

"King's Birthday." Are you used to saying it yet? Whether you are or not, here it comes, timed helpfully to remind us southern hemisphereans that winter has begun.

To mark this auspicious occasion I have put together a special monarchical edition of Furry Friday. How does that work, you ask. Well, I've chosen some readers' pet photos that to me illustrate something royal in nature. These are pets who are regal and charismatic, steeped in rectitude and luxury, and classy as all get out. Or not.

Whatever you think about the current royals, or monarchy generally, I hope you'll appreciate today's collection. Scroll, enjoy, and be safe this weekend.

George surveys his realm from the roof. I say, you there: get me down. And feed me.

Nia travels in royal style. Not sure if she's mastered the royal wave.

Felix (left), Smudge and Ralph display effortless grace and ease.

Kona reclines in his chamber of luxury.

Loulou is almost swallowed by fluffy opulence.

Yes, Pixie and Whitman live a life of unimaginable ease. But they're constantly on show and can never answer their critics.

Sasha and Misha have the easy nonchalance of born nobility.

Pearl and Loial are accustomed to putting on a show for the media.

Cupcake and Sylvester strike an aristocratic pose.

Loki ruminates in his fleecy tower of solitude.

Greta peers out from her palace of royal blue and cat hair.

Bear dons that fabled vestment, the Bandana of Helpless Adoration.

Jupiter has a princely profile.

Millie (left) and Quinn can remember when Wills and Harry were pals.

Gary surveys portraits of his titled ancestors.

Chloe is peeved. She raises a leg to groom herself, and immediately the paparazzi arrive. Every stinking time!

Takashi and Hana present a united front.

Solemnly devoted to duty: Wicket (left) and Archie.

In a tradition dating to Tudor times, Felix (left) and Bilbo don their Collars of Constraint.

Weary of the royal grind, Neeps and Kitty consider a move to California.

Tonk positions himself to wave at the loyal throng.

Bella prefers her throne to be comfy and hygienic.

Dogs of noble bearing: Larry (left), Miley and Dash, and Dougal.

Cats of classy habit: Twiggy (left), Lola and Cleo.

Masters and commanders: Toby (left), Peggy and Newt.

Behind the scenes there may be rivalries within the family. Angus and Blair (left), and Jaguar and Rocky.

You can tell from Toby's body language that these stairs have been in his family for generations.

For wise counsel, no one ranks above 14-year-old Alma.

Clyde has a love-hate relationship with the press.

Eddie gazes solemnly into the future, and the neighbours' yard.

Nina witnesses the world from an exalted height.

Priestly and princely: George Montague (left), Freddy and Smoke carry the weight of the world on their, uh, shoulders.