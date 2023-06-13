Folk art 'masterpiece' home of artist Polina Rayko destroyed by latest attack on Ukraine

Colourful motifs of flowers and animals, such as these turkeys, once adorned the walls of Ukrainian artist Polina Rayko's home in Oleshky, Kherson.

Art-lovers around the world are mourning the loss of Ukrainian painter Polina Rayko's highly-decorated home, a cultural treasure of Ukraine, which has been destroyed by floodwaters from the Kakhovka dam that swept the region after Russia’s latest attack.

“The last thing we know is that the neighbours said the first floor of their house was flooded, which means that Rayko’s will be submerged up to the roof,” Simon Khramtsov, an artist and designer from Kherson, who works with the foundation that preserved Rayko’s work, told The Guardian.

“If something survives, it will be fragmentary.”

“Her main and the only artwork was this house. We have lost her heritage and her physical presence.”

Painting directly onto the walls of her home, Rayko didn’t find her aptitude for art until 1998 when she was 69.

By then a widow who had lost her children to alcoholism and a car accident, and using her meagre pension to buy supplies, Rayko gradually covered the interior of her home from floor to ceiling with uplifting naive-style murals of people, religious figures, animals, flowers, plants, and patterns.

SUPPLIED The Ukrainian painter’s home was adorned inside and out with 'naive' style folk art murals.

At an age when women are often overlooked, Rayko instead channelled beauty and hopefulness into the world, creating art that touched the hearts of many despite her personal setbacks and lack of formal training of any kind.

One can only imagine that her artworks served as a catharsis to help process what had been a life more complex than most.

Born in 1928, Rayko’s existence had been shaped by war in Europe, having been deported to Germany along with her three sisters during World War 2 and forced to work on a kolkhoz (collective farm) during the Soviet Union.

Now despite passing away in 2004, war has added one tragic final chapter to her legacy through the destruction of her masterpiece, her home in Olekshey.

Becoming famous locally after opening her jewel-box of a residence to the public, Rayko came to be celebrated throughout Ukraine as both an unexpected artistic genius and a revivalist of traditional Ukrainian folk art. Visitors to her Olekshey home in the past had described the experience as akin to “flying”.

Due to its construction from organic materials, it’s unlikely that Rayko’s home will recover from the flood.

However, her message of overcoming adversity lives on in the Ukrainian people, who adopted Rayko’s painting of a dove as a symbol of Ukrainian resistance when Russia’s war on Ukraine first began in 2022.