Furry Friday: All types of tabbies

Our covercat is Tybalt, a fellow who enjoys his catnip.

What makes a tabby? I suppose the classic definition is a cat covered with the stripes, bands and dots that hark back to cats' wild cousins and their need for camouflage.

But in this tabby edition of Furry Friday I haven't been a purist about it. Tabby patterning happens in varying blends and often alongside "non-tabby" traits. So this is about the glorious diversity of tabbiness – the range of colours and intensities that this ancestral characteristic appears in.

My heart belongs to a tabby – the late Merrick, my huge brown-mackerel tabby who died in 2014. He was in my mind as I put this collection together, so he is its dedicatee. Scroll and enjoy!

Milly saturates herself in sun. I've noticed that lots of tabbies are given names beginning with "M". Which makes sense, given the great stencilled letter on their foreheads. (Arguably it's sometimes a "W".)

Hine watches her human head off to work. Her expression is a little bit "oh no" and little bit "can't wait".

Abu (left), Willow and Miss Inky have eyes that can bring down aeroplanes.

Aria (left) and Obi love to be close to their humans. Praise and pats are expected and received.

Sitting cute: Chester (left), James Dean and Kitty.

Like actors readying their soliloquies, Gracie (left) and Dexter strike a masterful pose.

Once a homeless youngster, Mandy now leads a life full of blessings.

Piper (left) and Maximus keep a paw free in case they need to emphasise a point.

Alice (left), Tabitha and Turbo are adept at finding agreeble places to park themselves.

Tomorrow may rain, so Thor (left), Vincent Gummybear and Bella will follow the sun. That's a clumsy Beatles reference, if you were wondering.

Molly (left), Magenta and Claudia come to attention, in their own way.

Ragnar (left) and Guinness deploy their ear extensions.

Atlas catspreads shamelessly.

Muffin hates to interrupt, but when is dinner?

Georgie Girl, Carter and Winston: if they stare long enough, maybe you'll do what they want.

The dignified maturity of Daisy (left), Riley and Nixie. Much have they seen.

Trying to make sense of it all: Tink (left), an adorable kitten whose name I don't know, and Charlie.

Whitu's smile has no teeth in it – due to them being removed during a bout of stomatitis, which causes inflammation of the mouth. I'm told Whitu is doing well.

Tilly had a thought, but then forgot it. If she sits quietly it might come to her.

Proving that tabbies are not interchangeable are Rocky Rocket (left), Luna and Lenny.

Harrison (left) and Snickers aim to be the most interesting cat in the room. Take a moment to appreciate Harrison's whiskers.

Morty is neatly folded in the way recommended by Marie Kondo.

Cleo is the walking, or reclining, definition of luxuriance. Buster, as you might guess from his photo, has led an interesting life so far. Nearly two years ago he was found as a stray in critical condition – a big wound on his side needed surgery. He was found to be in stage three kidney failure and tested positive to FIV. He wasn't expected to last many weeks, if that, but he's going strong. He's a fixture, inspiration and fundraiser at Kitty Kingdom Wellington, where he gently mentors orphaned kittens. Go Buster!

Monty's silver stylings have graced quite a few Furry Fridays. The camera loves him.

Harry is doubtful about the point you make. Can you back it up?

Nibbles daydreams nostalgically about breakfast.

Koala's bib, like everything else, is spotless and exquisite.

Trigger (left) and Mischief look as though they're posing reluctantly for police mugshots. Mischief is that special thing, a foster fail – her forever human is the one who fostered her as a wild 10-week-old.

From mugshots to publicity stills. Stevie (left) and Sir Stomp A Lot are most photogenic.

Fergus is another former feral kitten who's now living the peaceful life.

The bed is being made, so Toni assists in the best way she can, by forming a cat-shaped lump under the duvet.

Azriel is 16 years old. When he gets his Gold Card he wants it to have tabby stripes on it.