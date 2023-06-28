Jay Jay Feeney discovers she was living in her great-grandfather's house for nearly two decades

More FM radio host Jay Jay Feeney tells the story live on air of how she discovered she had lived in her great-grandfather's house, without knowing.

Radio host Jay Jay Feeney was over the moon to discover recently that for 16 years she unknowingly lived in her great-grandfather’s house.

“It’s just weird. I’ve taken a few days to get over it. It’s getting easier as the days go on but over the weekend I was just like “What the f...” says Feeney.

BAYLEYS Jay Jay Feeney recently discovered that the home she owned for 16 years with Dom Harvey in Auckland's Grey Lynn was also home to her great-grandfather in 1921.

Conducting research into her family history, she first found that her late great-grandfather, Soren Andersen, a Danish immigrant, and her great-grandmother Mary, had lived on what she thought was just the same street.

However, upon further inspection of New Zealand’s historic electoral rolls, Feeney discovered that the arts and crafts style villa at what was then 28 Livingstone Street in Auckland’s Grey Lynn, had been renumbered in the years between their two occupations.

SUPPLIED More FM Drive host Jay-Jay Feeney says she loved the house she lived in with then-partner Dom Harvey.

“I used to live on the corner at 4 Kingsley Street. But they moved the letterbox around the corner. So when I looked it up, our neighbours were number 24 and 26, and we were number 28,” says Feeney.

Her great-grandfather’s home in 1921 and the home Feeney had owned and occupied with ex-partner, radio host Dom Harvey, for 16 years until late 2022, were in fact one and the same.

BAYLEYS The home was renovated before Feeney moved in but features such as the character windows remain.

“I checked it out with the council records and he lived in my exact house when it was built in 1921.”

“It’s mental,” says Feeney. “It’s just such a weird coincidence.”

On top of that, she says the place always just seemed to feel like home.

BAYLEYS Another original feature – the window seat in the master bedroom – would have existed at the time Feeney’s grandfather occupied the home.

“As soon as we first walked in [when buying it],” says Feeney, “we just looked at each other and said, ‘This house. We have to have this house.’”

Given the spooky connection, you might be wondering if Feeney ever felt an otherworldly vibe at the home.

“There was nothing ever spooky about living there,” she says. “I really miss that house.”

BAYLEYS The home was extensively renovated with an addition out the back, where a new kitchen and living area were created.

“A lot of people have asked me if I ever ‘felt anything’ there but I didn’t.”

With three bedrooms and two living areas, and an addition with pool out the back, the home had been substantially renovated by time Feeney and Harvey lived there.

“I doubt Soren would have recognised it.”

BAYLEYS Feeney’s grandfather would be unlikely to recognise the home as it is today, complete with extension and swimming pool at the rear.

”I absolutely did feel like it was home. Everyone who ever came there loved it.”