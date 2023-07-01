Hoarder's house in Auckland surrounded by skips and scaffolding sells for $1.136m - surprising 'everyone'

This home in Glasgow Street, Papatoetoe is surrounded by skips and scaffolding and still reached an unexpected high of $1.136m.

This home on Glasgow Street in Papatoetoe, Auckland, might not look at all like a million dollars but this week, it sold under the hammer for $1.136m.

Flanked by a rubbish skip business on one side and a scaffolding business on the other, the 1960s cottage sits on a 806m² section in the middle of an industrial park.

The home was the subject of a bidding war, beginning at $800,000, in which eight registered bidders – mostly neighbours – fought it out to snap up this dilapidated weatherboard home, easily passing the reserve of $1 million.

Located in a light business industrial zone, it’s one of the last homes in the street and one of even fewer that are still residentially occupied.

Barfoot & Thompson This Papatoetoe home at 15 Glasglow Ave was piled with stuff inside and outside, including skips and scaffolding, yet sold on June 28, 2023 for $1.136m.

Lived in by the elderly vendor, a woman in her 80s and one of her sons, the property is surrounded by skips, scaffolding, cars and shipping containers, and loaded inside with belongings. The photography team could reportedly not reach the bedrooms to photograph them.

“There’s a lot of stuff inside there as you can see in the photos,” says agent Parry Singla.

It was a surprise to everyone involved that the three-bedroom home reached well over the reserve.

Barfoot & Thompson This Papatoetoe home at 15 Glasglow Ave was piled with stuff inside and outside, including skips and scaffolding, yet sold on June 28, 2023 for $1.136m.

Barfoot & Thompson There was “a lot of stuff” inside this property recently sold on Glasglow Street, so much that it blocked access to some rooms.

“I was only expecting $1m to $1.05m for the condition,” says Singla.

“One of the neighbours bought it. So the neighbours were fighting against each other.

“It was a great result.”

Occupied by the vendor for some decades now, it’s unclear what the new owner will do with the property but it’s fair to speculate that it may be the subject of a clean-up.

“The home had received offers before from different neighbours but now was the right time to sell it,” says Singla.