How much does having a spa pool really cost?

A spa – the crowning glory of many a Kiwi garden. But how much does it cost to run it?

According to Consumer NZ, running a spa pool at your place this winter might cost you only an extra $1 a day.

In a recent investigative piece, the consumer watchdog group shared the lowdown on the realities of owning and buying your own outdoor tub.

Something of a puzzle piece in the New Zealand homeowner’s dream, your very own hot pool is the final pièce de résistance in a well-landscaped outdoor area or much-loved garden setting.

But with the cost of living on the rise, is it worth turning on the pool?

Christel Yardley/Stuff Who can resist the bubbling goodness of your personal hot pool? Maybe you, depending on the price.

Well yes, and no. It all comes down to which pool you have, how often you change the water, and of course, how much it means to you.

Heating costs

Consumer NZ writes that every time you replace the water in the spa it’s going to cost between $10-$30 to heat it from cold to 38°C.

Then there’s keeping the water warm, which will also cost.

Hot Spring Spas The Highlife Envoy by Hot Spring Spas.

Some retailers, such as Hot Spring Spas, estimate a well-insulated four-person spa produced by them costs as little as $1 a day.

“One of the key differences between Hot Spring Spas and our competitors is that we have much lower running costs,” says Sam Meiklejohn, the company’s marketing manager.

“So competitors will run at about $3 to 4 a day and some of ours run at less than $1 a day. We’ve run independent tests.”

Based on this, you can still expect to add at least $30 to your monthly power bill.

Hot Spring Spas The Highlife Grandee by Hot Spring Spas, reportedly more energy efficient.

Or if you change the water and need to start from scratch, your monthly cost could be $60.

To pump or not to pump?

Running the pump of your spa pool to keep the water clean will of course, add to the energy tally.

Whilst some spas have pumps that run automatically on a timer to be more energy efficient, other models may have much smaller circulation pumps that run constantly.

Considering how your spa pool pumps will also affect your power bill.

“One of the key differentiators beyond what we insulate the spas with is that we take heat from the circulatory pump that's warming the water all the time, take the heat from the air and blast that through the jets,” says Meiklejohn. “Other companies will blast cold water from outside through the depths.”

Is wood-fired the way to go?

A wood-fired hot tub can also be an appealing prospect if you don’t plan on using the spa every day.

Designed to be filled, used and then drained, wood-fired spas do not take a regular power toll or require chemical treatment.

However, the trade-off in energy usage on your monthly bill, is that you’ll have to heat it up the old fashioned way – with firewood, over five hours or more.

Is the extra effort (not to mention the firewood) worth more than a few extra bucks a day? That’s up to you to decide.