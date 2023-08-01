How the other half lives: Historic Remuera mansion is a lesson in symmetry and street appeal

Once known as Bamford House, this Arney Road mansion is on the market for $14 million.

One of Auckland’s early 20th century stately homes is up for sale.

A defining building in Remuera as a suburb, the terracotta tile-roofed mansion at 15 Arney Road was one of the first to be built in the street.

According to the Remuera Heritage Organisation, it was the first home built for Edwin Bamford, one of the pre-eminent architects of early Auckland, by his son Neil Bamford, also an architect, some time between 1902 and 1906.

Known as Bamford House for many years, the weatherboard gothic mansion is an iconic fixture of the street and features in many early aerial photos of Auckland, back when Remuera was still full of fields.

Unknown View from Mount Hobson, c 1904, showing Bamford House (at left) and neighbouring construction site for Nicol House. (Auckland Libraries Heritage Collections 1-W1138)

Owned by many successful and glittering figures over the years, the home has been renovated consistently since 1997, although it retains its original grounds of 1522m².

Last sold for $13,500,000 in 2021, the palatial 636m² home is now on the market again with “interest being encouraged from the $14,000,000 mark”, having undergone further renovations.

While not priced within reach of the regular person, there’s certainly still a few things to be learnt from a home like this. Namely, the house is a grand lesson in curb appeal.

Ray White One of the first villas built in Remuera's Arney Road, this home originally belonged to the Bamford family.

“It’s just beautifully symmetrical. It’s gorgeous,” says listing agent Andrew Fava of Ray White.

“It’s a stately, trophy home with an amazing street presence.”

Once “hand-picked” by the current owner, the family never moved in. Why, is anyone’s guess.

Ray White The eye-catching symmetricity of this home at 15 Arney Road is enhanced by the planting and placement of trees and pot plants for serious curb appeal.

They reportedly bought it intending it to be their forever home and are only selling because of “a change in circumstance”, the agent says.

Last year, the home was advertised for rent – with a weekly rental of $3750 and a bond required of $15,000.

Always a stunning residence, the once two-storey home is now split over three levels, including a subterranean pool house beneath the pool, a wine cellar, home gym, and four-car garage.

Ray White Renovated to the nines, Bamford House is now up for sale for $14 million-plus.

With five bedrooms, an office, four separate living areas, a designer kitchen with butler’s pantry, and many marble-finished surfaces, it’s a structure that certainly feels fit for a Real Housewife of Auckland.

Extensive renovations over the last several years have included retaining walls, landscaping, and the creation of a large flat Tiger turf area perfect for outdoor exercise or sports.

Ray White The lavish outdoor area leads out to the pool beyond, with subterranean pool house.

The large pool, once positioned elsewhere on the section, has been relocated to meld with an outdoor area with fireplace with north-facing terrace that flows out from the central living area.

Undoubtedly, the star of the show however, is the showstopping entry-way with staircase and chandelier.

Ray White Now that’s an entrance – the foyer at 15 Arney Road is seriously impressive.

“In terms of a beautifully designed home and high impact entrance, it just doesn’t get any better than this,” Fava says.