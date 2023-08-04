'Why own when we can rent paradise?' Loving renting in our 60s

We talk to CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall, and evaluate the signs that house prices are bottoming out, and the wind changes that could send them falling again.

READER REPORT: We are renting now in our mid 60s because the bank decided not to keep our mortgage going for a developing vineyard.

I negotiated a deal with them to repay part of the loan, but not all – sharing the loss.

This setback coupled with an illness for my husband left us renting.

We obviously could not have qualified for a mortgage loan over the past decade or so, so have rented since then. We have shifted four times since, either properties taken back for use of owners or for sale, but we are now in a long term rental that is wonderful.

We are currently paying a fair market rent, plus a bit more for the use of paddocks (we have an older horse from the vineyard days and make hay/baleage as well) and we all share the power account.

The rent should be a lot more for what we get but hubbie mows all the lawn area here, for the owner and other tenants. Also, we are setting up gardens and working on the communal vege garden as well. It works well.

Stuff Mandy Keesing is renting in her 60s, but says it works well for she and her husband.

Yes, we hope to be here for a very long time . The stairs up to the living area help keep us fit, and the office below is perfect for my business. I can conduct a lot of it via internet and email. Our fuel bill for here is bugger all.

We are surrounded by high hedges and farming land near the beach. There are heaps of native birds, quail, tūī , our own little pūkeko family, and no close neighbours. Clive is a wonderful place to live.

We have both had cancer ops – me, breast cancer, and him, melanoma, fibromyalgia, and chronic fatigue syndrome. But this had proven to be the most amazing place for the soul and the body.

Why own when we can rent paradise? No noisy neighbours. Only the sound of an engine when the guy next door sorts out his dragsters, or the dogs when the horse treks go past, the pūkeko or ducks shagging, or the bull calling out to his girls during the season.

Bugger owning a little house in town.

We don't have kids, that is a biggie! We decided as youngsters we couldn't afford it and weren't really the parenting kind of people. Turned out we couldn't have them anyway. But back then we didn't like the idea of the Kiwi taxpayers having to pay for something that should be our own responsibility. Strange, I know, but to us, kids were a privilege not a right. Seems totally different from today.

We both have KiwiSaver schemes and will continue to invest in them. We will also carry on renting. We both have sufficient life assurance policies that will help the survivor have a good life after the first one drops.

We are also lucky to be of the generation where dealing through second hand/hospice shops, either in person or online, and using Facebook marketplace, is a really good option. Reuse and recycle.

And we don't waste our money on hairdos and fancy gear. It's amazing what you can find on the internet!