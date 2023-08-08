Award-winning Long Grass House in Hāwea is up for grabs

Designed around the movements of the sun, this passive build is on the market for the first time.

Designed to sit playfully in the Wānaka landscape, this seemingly gravity-defying home known as the “Long Grass House” by Rafe Maclean​ architects is looking for its next owner.

Built in stages as the owners’ family has grown, it was the winner of the Small Project Award in the 2020 Southern Architecture Awards in the Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA) programme, back when the home had only one bedroom.

Consisting then of just the central living pod, with double-height dining area and an adjoining living room pod, since then, two more pods have been added, as well as a large garage/workshop area.

Built on passive design principles, the house is designed to both harness and escape the powers of the sun.

Ray White This award-winning pod house at 20 Long Grass Place, Hawea Flat, Wanaka is up for sale.

The angles are “quite specific”, says owner Tim Brazier, 39.

“We’ve put in some real thought about the use of passive energy, so how the sun can be utilised.”

“It's about keeping the sun out in summer, but also letting the sun coming in, in winter. So for example, in summer, the sun barely comes in the front window, but in winter, it comes all the way back to nearly the kitchen bench.”

Ray White The interior of the home is predominantly plywood with teal accents.

Deeply interested in passive design since his brother built a zero-energy house in Auckland, Brazier worked alongside the builders on much of the house.

Owning the section with his wife since 2012, the couple started building in 2016. Two further stages of the home were added in 2019 and 2021, expanding the Hawea Flat home to 225m².

“Each section of the house was built a couple of years apart,” says Brazier. “And so we’ve just added on as our family grew based on what we needed, really, and what we could afford at the time.”

Ray White The first pod to be built features a double-height, open-plan kitchen-dining space which can be looked down onto from the bedroom area above.

Its passive home credentials include: R 5.0 walls achieved through a double layer of pink Batts and recessed dwangs to reduce thermal bridging through the timber, an R 7.0 ceiling, a rigid air barrier exterior wrap (not made with building paper) with fully taped joins, an insulated Maxraft concrete slab in stage one of the build, with underfloor heating pipes installed for future potential use, an insulated subfloor made of polystyrene on top of concrete in stages two and three to reduce thermal loss through the bottom plate, a triple-glazed skylight, thermal blinds, that all important north-facing angle, and 4.8 kw/hr of solar power generated via a 4.0kw/hr inverter.

But it’s a home that takes fun as seriously as design thinking. Apart from the obviously unusual exterior angles, the home boasts a relaxed mood due to its flow of spaces and mainly plywood interior.

Colours are used in unexpected places, such as wardrobe doors to break up the timber, and a hallway even features a row of rock-climbing grips.

Ray White Cut through with skylights and windows, this angular home invites sun rays.

“We wanted to bring up our family in a warm home and to have a little bit of fun, create something that could be enjoyed. We’ve had some fun with the design and brought some different elements through it, which has created a bit of variety for the kids as well,” says Brazier.

“It’s so warm, warm and cosy and surrounded by bush and native birds. We’ve really tried to plant a lot of natives and just create a bit of privacy for ourselves here, and plant a lot of fruit trees.”

“Grand views” from a sunny spot in the lounge are one of the things to be missed by the vendor.

Ray White Built-in bunks feature in two of the bedrooms, making a great setup for children.

Ray White The central living room module.

“You can see at the mountains really well, and it captures some really nice morning sun, so I love sitting in there and just getting my glimpse of the mountains. The sunrise pops up over there in the morning, so it's a pretty special little view.”

Large enough now to hold their family, the Braziers “itchy feet” are what’s pushing them to move on and seek their next property adventure,

“We're probably prone to enjoying projects,” he laughs.

Ray White Set on an acre section, the home features native planting rather than fencing so that the property blends out into the Wanaka landscape.

They hope their creation will appeal to those that can appreciate the quality of the build and “are inspired a little bit by the environment around them.”

Set in an established residential neighbourhood, the home might have bunkrooms, but listing agent Duncan Good thinks the property is most likely to appeal to young families or professional couples shopping around the mid to late $1million mark.

“They're all acre properties in there. It’s not so much holiday home, because for a lot of people buying a holiday home with an acre is not necessary. But more and more people are looking to move to Hawea Flat permanently.”

“There's a lot of native plantings which they've done here as well. It’s created quite private acreage around there, because it is quite an established area now. There’s easy access to the primary school just down the road and Hawea Flat as well. And there's a good little community there. So it's a nice, nice spot.”