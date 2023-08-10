Does this penthouse have the best views of Auckland available anywhere?

The penthouse at the Westwater building, a well known fixture of the Auckland skyline, is up for sale.

One of only two high-rises in the Ponsonby area, the Westwater Tower is a familiar sight for Aucklanders, and anyone who’s travelled back and forth over the Harbour Bridge.

Built in the 1980s, the white, almost cylindrical tower and its neighbour, the Shangri-la, are iconic fixtures of the skyline, staring down Shelly Beach Road towards the shore.

Of course, thanks to this privileged position, the apartments in the tower have views that are stunning, enjoyed by the select view who can afford to call them home.

Now in pole-position, the penthouse of the Westwater is up for sale, and its sweeping views of the Waitematā, Auckland Harbour Bridge, the city, and the islands beyond, are truly a sight that most of us will have never seen before – or after.

Bayleys This penthouse at 15/10 Shelly Beach Road has views unlike any other.

Due to the almost circular shape of the structure, windows wrap the building, offering staggering views out over Auckland at every direction from the 15th-floor home.

“It’s got the most spectacular views of Auckland,” says listing agent Jono King of Bayleys. “Being from that ridge, and obviously being on the top floor, that's the best you can get.”

Renovated “about 10 years ago”, King describes the apartment as “turn-key ready”.

Bayleys Vistas of Auckland can be enjoyed from every room thanks to wrap-around windows.

“Very modern buyers have been really attracted to the fact that you don't need to do anything, and they're responding really well to the iconic nature of the tower. And where it is, obviously, the views are incredible.”

With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the penthouse is more home than apartment and also features the option to extend a renovation into the roof cavity for an extra space like a media room.

Described as a “boutique building” with a “tight-knit” group of residents, each apartment in the Westwater occupies an entire floor.

Bayleys The penthouse was last renovated 10 years ago.

The home includes well-maintained facilities such as a circular swimming pool and outdoor area on the ground floor, as well as a secure double-garage.

In terms of who might be keen to swoop in and make this eagle’s nest home, King has found that downsizers and those who enjoy a community feel have shown the most interest in the penthouse thus far.

“What’s difference about Westwater is that it pretty much has a bird's eye view down over the Marina, and obviously, the Auckland Harbour Bridge, which is pretty incredible.”

Bayleys The viewpoint makes this penthouse a great place for stargazing or watching the world go by.

Bayleys Even the bath has a multi-million dollar view.

“It’s iconic, a landmark.”

“There's limited opportunities for a penthouse at that scale,” he says. “And in the area, there's not much on the market, nothing with a view as good and buyers know that.”

The penthouse at Westwater will go to auction on August 30 and has a June 2021 RV of $3.95 million.