Why we're considering leaving our rental as a ghost house

READER REPORT: My wife and I bought our first rental property in 1984, about 18 months after we bought our first family home. We did it because we wanted to strive for financial independence, and we saw it as an opportunity to save for retirement. Our rental is in Palmerston North.

Now almost 40 years later, and we are still invested in property, however we have been actively downsizing our portfolio over the past few years.

I think the economics no longer favour investments of this type. You can argue all you like about the policy settings, but fundamentally if the numbers don't stack up, then people will not invest in property. It is the reason why property prices have fallen so far, investors are simply not buying.

Here is the nub of the problem in my view. We have always been able to claim a deduction in our taxes for costs incurred in providing a rental service. A simple example, if you collect $20,000 in rent, have $5000 in expenses, and pay $15,000 in interest payments, you essentially break even. It means you pay no tax, but equally you do not get anything back by way of reduced taxes on other income. We ran our rentals for many years at a break even level, our main focus was paying down the debt, so we ended up with an asset.

But the recent changes working their way through the system mean you will no longer be able to claim interest costs.This changes things dramatically. You now pay tax on the $15,000 income in the above example. This is an additional $5000 cost on your bottom line. So, instead of breaking even, you now make a $5000 loss, your costs have increased to $25,000, but rental remains at $20,000. You are forced to raise your rent, so far as the market allows, or you are stuck with the loss. Why would you invest?

David Lane/Supplied David Lane's rental property in Palmerston North.

But it actually gets worse. We have one remaining rental, a property we have been living in for 18 months while we were building a new home.

This is where new policies strike home. The property is older and does not meet current healthy homes standards. It needs rewiring and asbestos linings in the garage to be removed, so insulation can be installed. Ventilation and draught proofing, a new kitchen, and possibly a bathroom. All up it could be $40,000. But if we borrow that money to pay for it the cost is capitalised. So we incur further interest costs that we cannot claim interest on. It would take two years of rental income just to pay off the new debt, but of course you can't do that if you are already losing $5000 per year.

So we are seriously considering just leaving the house as a ghost house. It cannot be rented in its current condition and the costs of renovating are too high. Rentals would have to increase significantly to make the numbers work.

So it seems best to simply hold onto the property until market conditions improve. I am not sure that is doing anyone any good, but these are the economic decisions landlords are being forced to make. Great if you have cash in hand and can invest in a property with no debt. But not too many mum and dad investors have $700,000 laying around.