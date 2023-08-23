I'm a proud landlord who houses 14 families, but times are tough

Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod talks to Market Matters about why the next food and rental price data could prove important for interest rates.

READER REPORT: I am a 76-year-old landlord and have been one for about 50 years.

I am proud that I house 14 families. If landlords did not buy these properties and rent them out the properties would not be built, as the money would not be available.

The day-to-day management of my properties and books keep me busy in my retirement. I enjoy it.

In the last two to three years there has been a lot of negative coverage of the residential rental market. It has not discouraged me, but I know landlords who will no longer admit to being landlords, and landlords who are selling up as they don't like how they are being portrayed, and they don't like how they are being treated by the Government.

Sorry, there are a lot of figures here, but if you are a tenant you deserve to know what you are paying for.

It is no longer easy to become a landlord. If you pick up a cheap and nasty property in Tauranga, where I am, for around $600,000 you will have an interest bill of around $42,000, rates and insurance of approximately $4000, and pay about $2000 a year for maintenance, which is on the light side. That's a total of $48,000. To break even, you would need to charge $923 a week in rent. You could expect around $500 rent. So it would cost you $423 a week to house your tenant. On the surface of it, you might be wiser investing in other markets.

Don't let that discourage you. Be willing to learn and become financially literate. You won't get rich overnight, but it will happen.

My portfolio is worth about $7.7 million. My return on investment in the March financial year is 2.27%. This year, I expect to make considerably less, as I have spent large amounts on maintenance.

Logic says to move my money into relatively safe investments returning round 6%. There would be nobody bashing me, no accountancy needed, and no repairs and maintenance to arrange and do. No negotiating with tenants, no worrying about dealing with contractors. I could just sit back.

On just one mortgage, interest has gone up approximately $7419 a year ($142 a week). That is spread over two properties, so the increase on each is $71 a week.

The Labour/Greens Government is taxing 50% of the interest at 39%. Tax on each property has gone up by $4073 or $78 a week. Over the next two years, tax will have gone up by $156 a week. That's tax on turn over, not tax on profit. No other business pays it, not even commercial real estate.

Rates went up 10%, which is an increase of $250 a year ($5 a week). Insurance went up by about $7 a week. Total increase of costs for one of these properties is around $161 a week.

Surprisingly, rents are going up. Oh, hang on, everything is going up, and inflation is currently around 6%. A 6% increase on a $500 rent is $30, and that is about all you can reasonably ask. So you're going backwards by about $130 a week this year, and $239 two years from now due to the increasing tax.

Landlords call it the tenant tax. Rent has gone up every year since the publishing of the Domesday Book in the year 1086, but news media seems to cover it as if it is a new phenomenon.

There is also the installation of heat pumps and insulation. I don't object to the insulation and draft stopping, but I do object to the heat pumps, which require ongoing maintenance costing around $5 a week. I have to spend $2500 for a heat pump compared to $10 for a fan heater from The Warehouse, which will do the same job. That's an unnecessary $10 a week for five years for the heat pump, plus interest.

Tenancy laws seem to have become totally anti-landlord. It is now near impossible to remove a bad tenant. In spite of the complaints of tenancy advocate groups, tenancy laws seem to always have favoured the tenants, and now more than ever.

I am still a landlord, but seriously considering whether I should continue.