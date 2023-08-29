Why I charge $200 a week for a 4-bedroom rental (yes, the whole house)

READER REPORT: I became a landlord almost by accident. I returned to Aotearoa after 20 years working as a physicist in universities in Brazil and Australia. I had some money saved and didn't want to service a mortgage in my twilight years, so I looked for a cheap place to buy that was near the sea. My original options in Te Tai Tokerau had become ridiculously expensive, so I decided to have a look at Wairoa.

When I was being shown around houses, I noticed that many of the whānau were basically scared, probably seeing just another property speculator who might want to either evict them or increase their rent. Since I had a bit of money left over, I decided to buy two houses - my own, plus one to rent out. In a small way, I thought I could help make up for all the state houses that had been sold off.

These two are the only houses I own. Initially, in 2017, the rental was going for $180 a week. I immediately received a message from the property managers saying it had gone up to $200. I replied to tell them it hadn't, and I would decide when it went up. Six months later, I got another message saying it had gone to $220. I have managed the four bedroom property for five years now, and the rent is still $200 per week. Similar houses in the town go for upwards of $400, but I think that's far too much, given the socioeconomic status of our town.

I've been a landlord for six years now and the main changes that I have noticed are in council rates and insurance costs. The healthy homes rules, which I support, don't really affect me because I decided early on that I would never charge for a house that I wouldn't happily live in. It has cost me a bit for other upgrades, but after all it is an asset I own, so I'm happy about that.

The biggest challenge I find is about how to finance a rent-to-buy scheme for my tenant. There isn't really a lot of help for that, and I don't expect this to change for the better if we end up with a National/ACT Government. I think the Greens have some interesting ideas, but do realise I may well be almost the only landlord in Aotearoa who thinks that.

Supplied Murray Olsen says his Wairoa rental property is more than just a house he owns, it's his tenants' home.

I have become reasonably good friends with my tenants. I keep on top of any maintenance and am not rigid if they are a little late with the rent. In return, they care for the house and mostly pay on time. At the moment, I am installing an HRV system because the house has been damper than I would like due to a very wet winter.

The obvious difference between myself and other landlords is that I am not in the business to make money. Although not officially recognised as such, I consider myself more of a social housing provider. In fact, I am well known in town as an advocate for other tenants, for whom I have obtained some good results.

Wairoa has become known among property speculators as a great place to put a small deposit on a cheap house and extract rents that would perhaps be reasonable for a house at three times the price.

The property and housing situation as it stands is very bad for our social cohesion and I think we have to find another way if we want a decent future. If things go on as they are, we are headed for a society of those who own property and those who don't, with a huge gulf between the two.

"They shouldn't eat smashed avocado" is no better than "let them eat cake", and we know how that one ended up.