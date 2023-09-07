Students succeeding despite exploitative second jobs

The Forever House project with the Ara Education Charitable Trust has provided practical opportunities for students to gain skills.

“A lot of kids at school work, mostly around 15 hours a week. Some of the student’s hours are pretty crazy, some work 30 or 40 hours a week,” says Kryton Taranaki, a senior student at James Cook High School, in Manurewa.

Taranaki works around 15 to 20 hours in his part-time job, using some of his earnings to buy what he needs for school. He says some students pay board to their parents, or they help out with things for the family.

“We all agree that an after school job can be a really important discipline to have,” says Grant McMillan principal of James Cook High. “For some families it’s essential for the family budget.”

What McMillan takes issue with are the “shabby and exploitative” companies and managers who essentially try to trap young staff into working whenever it suits them.

“It's not every fast food outlet, and it's not every manager in those chains, but some are the most ignorant, arrogant pigs ... because of the exploitative way they treat people as just labour units, and actually don't care what they're doing.”

McMillan says contract labour companies are the second worst. “Some of our students do a shift until two in the morning, and then get told they’d better be at the next one at four o'clock the following afternoon.”

Some put pressure on the teenagers, telling them if they don’t accept every shift they’ll “never work for us or anyone in the industry ever again.”

Shifts are assigned during school hours. “They will text a young person to say, ‘you need to this shift’, and they say, ‘I’m still in school’.

‘No you need to be here, or you lose your job’.”

The school does what it can to help individuals deal with these situations, and ideally, find a better job, rather than them leave school prematurely. “If we have to work around the student, both in their part-time employment and their study, we will,” says McMillan.

“What's most important is that we look after our students, and we help them to continue to gain their qualifications and have opportunities when they leave us.”

On the positive, the school has really good relationships with a number of employers. These connections can enable students turn part-time work experience into a career path. One example is a student who is about to finish his schooling to start a plumbing apprenticeship in October.

“It’s really exciting for them. They’ve never looked happier, their mum and whānau are happy as well.”

McMillan says they’ve had students who have worked 20 to 30 hours a week and also achieved their NCEA qualifications. “It can be done. It takes a huge commitment from a young person, but it's a really easy reference to write for a future employer.”

As a principal, McMillan says it’s not what he’d want many of his students to have to be doing. But he’s not going to throw young people out of learning just because they have to other responsibilities.

McMillan cites AUT research on the impact of Covid-19 on the Pacific workforce, including a 2021 survey which found that almost one in five Pasifika households had lost half or more of their household income during the pandemic.

“It seems that the tools of the economy always hit the poorest and the least equipped the hardest – our school, and others, see that daily,” he says.

“It’s better that students stay in schooling, and complete their qualifications, than have to abandon their education because the school is too narrow in it’s thinking to let them try and do both.”

A back-up plan

Taranaki, who’s currently in Year 13, says students contributing to family expenses to is quite a normal thing.

“I think a lot of the youth in our school don’t mind it. They find it a good thing that they get to help their parents,” he says.

Taranaki is part of the school's vocational academy, including weekly sessions at Ara Education Charitable Trust (AECT) and work on the Forever House.

William Malakai, lead building tutor on the Forever House, says Kryton has really grown in confidence with the tasks he has been given. “He's a leader, whose become really good at communicating with the other students and working within a big group.”

Taranaki is the second youngest in a family of eight, most of whom have left home. His mother is a nurse and his father is a Māori chaplain at Middlemore Hospital. On leaving school he hopes to join the New Zealand Defence Force.

Taranaki says he joined the vocational academy as a solid backup plan. “Just in case nothing goes my way I can always fall back on what I’ve learnt from this course.”

There’s work after school, and homework after that. “Some nights I have to stay up quite a bit, but it's manageable,” he says.

“For some students it does make them tired, but they try their best to push through.”

