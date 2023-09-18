Kick your untidy laundry into touch with Ryobi LINK™

It's an essential room in every house but it's also quite often such an eyesore that it's a good thing the laundry is typically tucked away 'round the back. It's time to kick the untidiest room in the home into touch with the innovative new range of storage solutions from Ryobi.

Arguably more familiar in the garage than alongside the washing machine and tumble dryer, Ryobi is well-known for its massive range of power tools …now, Ryobi is coming out of the garage and making a move for the nicest-smelling but most cluttered part of your house with the nifty modular Ryobi LINK™ storage system.

Firstly, what is Ryobi LINK™? It's a clever set of storage solutions with interconnecting wall-mounted hooks, rails, shelves, and bins. There's a wide range of options equipping you to make the most of your available storage space, turning walls into handy storage areas where there's a place for everything, so everything can go in its place.

You'd be right if you guessed that Ryobi LINK™ started in the garage, where it helps get every tool and gadget neatly squared away. With most laundries either in or immediately adjacent to the garage, transferring the wonders of Ryobi LINK™ is an obvious step up and ahead. There are multiple options for the creation of a super-tidy, super-organised laundry which makes getting the washing done a lot less of a chore looking for the necessary items, and instead getting on with the job. Ryobi LINK™ can even create racks and rails for hanging shirts and other garments neatly and efficiently.

Get started with the Ryobi LINK™ 15-Piece Wall Kit. Setting the scene for a personalised wall storage system, the kit starts with interlocking Wall Rails and then builds out with hooks, holders, crates and tubs, getting items off the floor or from the back of the cupboard and onto the wall. Not only are they now out of the way, but crucially, they're also easy to find.

The Wall Rails are the heart and base for the storage system, with each measuring 838mm wide – about the length of your arm – with multiple mounting points and channels for installation of hooks, tubs, and other storage items. The Rails are super-strong, too - made from high strength polymer, they support up to 94kg each. There's not many laundry items tipping the scales with those numbers.

The 15-piece kit is an ideal starter because it includes 5 x Wall Rails, 1 x Double Organiser Tub, 2 x Reversible Hooks, 2 x Reversible J Hooks and 1 x Large Multi-Purpose Hook, 1 x Double Hook, 1 x S Hook and 1 x Large Standard Hook, along with the mounting screws and wall plugs.

With the rails installed and the LINK™ Metal Hooks attached, it's time to start storing. Things like the iron and brooms and mops and dusters and squeegees and detergents and liquids and the general bits and pieces that creep into (but never out of) the laundry suddenly have a better place to live. It's tidy, and the stuff is also accessible, making all those cleaning tasks that much easier.

The real beauty of the Ryobi LINK™ system is its expansibility. Once you've got that 15-piece set in place, and the potential for a tidy and organized laundry becomes clear, there's a ton more. Anticipating your enthusiasm for a neater life, Ryobi offers LINK™ in additional kits including a 12-Piece Wall Kit, and a 7-Piece Wall Kit, so you can get your laundry as sorted as you want.

Of course, that's not all. There's plenty of other Ryobi LINK™ storage solutions to choose from, including one likely to be indispensable for every laundry: the LINK™ Crate. Slotting into the Wall Rails, the Crate is ideal for either dirty or clean laundry, capable of handling up to 11 kg when mounted. Use a couple of these, neatly fitted into Wall Rails, and organising the stuff going into and coming out of the machine just got a whole lot tidier. The Crate could arguably even replace your laundry baskets in the bedrooms, making for a tidy system for processing the family washing with less hassle than ever before.

Whatever your storage challenges, the Ryobi LINK™ system is carefully designed, tough-as-nails, and hugely versatile. It's a great way of restoring order in the garage, the laundry, and the shed. In fact, it's a whole-house solution.

