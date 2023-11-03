Manor makeover: South Canterbury home where little brown owl visited restored to glory

Rory Foley talks about the restoration of the home he has dubbed The Manor.

Rory Foley never thought it was possible to fall in love with a house, but that was before two-and-a-half years of hard slog, and the introduction of a little brown owl.

But now it is time to say goodbye to the property, on the outskirts of Pleasant Point, in South Canterbury, he has affectionately dubbed The Manor. It was the place where an owl he named Mr Hoot, garnered international attention for coming into the home through a catflap and watching television with Foley.

But before the house is sold, Foley will open it to the public on Saturday, raising money for South Canterbury Plunket.

The renovation of the 148-year-old building was tough, with plenty of days working until 2am, and encounters with rat and bird nests, Foley said.

Some days he questioned his decision to buy the property – at the start it was like living, and working, in a barn.

“On the second day [after he took over the property], when I went into the laundry, I just thought ‘oh my God, what have I done?’.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Rory Foley has spent the past two-and-a-half years renovating his home on the outskirts of Pleasant Point. Now it is going on the market, but not before he opens it to the public.

But he persisted, and along with his company, 24/7 Construction, Foley has transformed the 12-room home into a stately property.

“We’ve given its glory back. It’s been a passion of love.’’

He estimates he has spent at least $350,000 on the house project, but would not say how much he purchased the property for.

He said as soon as he drove down the home’s driveway with the real estate agent, he was sold.

SUPPLIED Mr Hoot, a little owl that began coming into Rory Foley’s Pleasant Point home through a cat flap, pictured in March.

“When I first saw it I just thought ‘there is so much potential there, but it looked so sad, it just wanted some love’.

“I wanted to make it amazing.”

At the time of buying the home, it had been used as a rental, he said.

He decided to keep the home in as original a state as possible – which saw him keep the kitchen’s coal range. But he wanted it to be lighter and brighter.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The grand entrance to the home Rory Foley has spent the past two-and-a-half years renovating.

There have been plenty of surprises along the way.

Pulling a massive bird’s nest out of the corner of an upstairs bedroom one day, he began to wonder what he had let himself in for when, reaching into another cavity in the room, his glove-covered fingers touched something large and furry.

“It was the biggest rat, and it was having a sleep,’’ Foley said.

The bird’s nest filled three sacks.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An early photo of the home, centre, believed to have been taken in about 1908.

One of the major projects for the renovation was lifting all the floors in the home, and re-insulating it.

“It had no insulation whatsoever.’’

The home’s thick concrete walls also proved challenging, he said, as it was not just “nice concrete – it’s boulders and all sorts’’.

“Our saws would shatter on us, and there was one that took us five hours to get one hole through it.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A front room of the house that Rory Foley thinks would have originally been used as a gentlemen’s parlour.

There have also been treasures along the way – an old mirror found in the attic has also been given a refresh and takes pride of place on one of the home’s mantles.

And of course, the little brown owl that Foley said would be one of the home’s chattels.

At the start of the year, he noticed the fledgling in a tree outside his bedroom window, staring in at him, and nicknamed the young bird Mr Hoot.

While the bird had become a comforting sight for Foley, even he was surprised when he heard a bang and a crash at his cat flap one night, and on inspection, he discovered the owl was making its way inside.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The coal range in the kitchen.

The bird had stopped coming inside, but Foley said he still visited the sill of a window upstairs.

“I think he may have met a lady owl, so I am hopeful he will bring his wife to the window.’’

Foley has explored the home’s history – it was built in 1875 and one of the more well-known occupants was Walpole Cheshire Fendall, the founder of Fendalton, Christchurch.

“For some reason he bought two properties [in South Canterbury], this one and one in Totara Valley,’’ Foley said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The home’s wooden staircase.

While the original home layout featured three doors at the front of the house, Foley decided he would keep it to just one front door.

“It gives the house more room.’’

Foley said the home would be perfect for a family, and it would be sad to say goodbye to a property, and a bird, that had captured his heart.

“I can’t believe we’ve created something so beautiful.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The home’s dining room featuring a mirror Rory Foley discovered in the attic.

“I didn’t know you could fall in love with an old house, but I have. It has its charm.’’

While he was keen to do more historical projects, he was now looking at designing a new home, something he was “very, very excited about’’.

Plunket South Canterbury community services co-ordinator Louise Haley said the organisation was grateful for Foley’s generosity.

“Rory has been supporting Plunket for about nine years, and not just in South Canterbury,’’ she said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff One of the property’s bedrooms.

“He has changed the shape of a lot of what we can do.’’

Plunket runs nine playgroups, coffee groups and Music and Movement groups in Timaru, and six in other South Canterbury towns, she said.

“We are thankful to real estate agent Julian Blanchard too.

“We are really lucky to get such great support in our area.’’

Blanchard, a Harcourts sales consultant in Timaru, said he had been following Foley’s restoration over the past 18 months.

“[I] have seen how much hard work, sweat and occasional tears he has put into this place,’’ he said.

“It really is a special place and we are going to open the doors on Saturday afternoon for the locals to see the work that he has done.’’

The home, at 74 Te Ngawai Rd, will be open on Saturday from 3pm to 4pm. Entry is by gold coin donation.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The home originally had three doors at the front of the house.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff One of the downstairs rooms.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The home also has a regular visitor in the form of a little brown owl, known as Mr Hoot, who will form part of the chattels.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The home’s main staircase.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The back of the property.