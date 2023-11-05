Tiny house living regrets: Owners share their top 10 mistakes

In the enchanting world of tiny house living in New Zealand, where every square inch counts, the dream of downsizing can sometimes lead to unforeseen regrets.

We reached out to tiny house owners across the country to uncover their most significant misgivings about their pint-sized paradises. From the far north to the deep south, these tiny homeowners shared their experiences, shedding light on the darker corners of tiny living.

1. The quest for space

When it comes to square footage, every inch counts in a tiny house. Many owners regreted not going bigger, with one owner expressing, "I would go to 7.5m instead of 6.7."

The desire for more space extends beyond length, with some yearning for a larger shower and improved storage. It appears that, for some, the pursuit of minimalism led to the inevitable challenge of living in cramped quarters.

Andrea Davis/Unsplash Stairs or a ladder? Sometimes the space-saving of a ladder is not worth the inconvenience. Tiny home generic Unsplash

2. The stairs v ladder dilemma

Tiny houses often feature creative solutions to save space. One of these solutions is the choice between stairs and ladders for loft access.

While ladders save precious floor space, they can be cumbersome, especially in the middle of the night. Some homeowners now regret their decision to opt for ladders, wishing they had gone with the convenience of stairs.

3. The battle with insurance and regulations

Living in a tiny house on wheels presents unique challenges in New Zealand, particularly regarding insurance. Many homeowners discovered that their beloved homes couldn't be insured as dwellings, leading to costly caravan insurance without the option for additional contents coverage. For those on permanent foundations, the red tape of Resource Consent looms as a prerequisite for insurance. The complexities of regulation and insurance have proven to be frustrating for tiny house owners.

4. Material matters

The devil is in the details, as they say, and that includes the choice of materials. Some homeowners found that their preferred materials didn't stand the test of time.

A bamboo sink countertop proved to be more of a stain magnet than expected, and used laminate flooring faced the wrath of muddy paws and inclement weather. These regrets highlight the importance of material selection in tiny house construction.

5. The need for extra bedroom bliss

For some, the lack of an additional bedroom became a source of regret, especially as their circumstances changed over time. The desire for a second bedroom, preferably downstairs, reflects the evolving needs of tiny house residents.

Nachelle Nocom/Unsplash New Zealand's challenging climate requires thoughtful planning for temperature control.

6. Issues in temperature control

New Zealand's challenging climate requires thoughtful planning for temperature control.

Some homeowners wished they had invested in thermally broken windows instead of standard aluminium ones, citing issues with moisture buildup. Others yearned for the warmth of a wet back for their fireplaces, highlighting the importance of energy-efficient choices in tiny living.

7. Unexpected hindrances

In the world of tiny living, it's often the unforeseen obstacles that cause the most frustration. These include the impracticality of smaller appliances, the discomfort of homemade furniture, and the surprise expenses of experimentation.

Owners realised that sometimes, tried-and-true solutions are worth the investment.

homed These are the best Tiny Houses in New Zealand, according to the NZ Tiny House Awards judges.

8. Regrets for the DIY enthusiasts

Tiny house owners who took a DIY approach found that their dreams didn't always match their skill sets. Building counters, for example, turned into a costly and messy endeavour for some, leading to a newfound appreciation for ready-made solutions.

9. Weighty issues

Tiny house mobility can be a challenge, as one owner discovered when their home exceeded legal road weight limits. The desire for easier transport led them to consider building a lighter structure next time.

10. The perks of experience

Tiny living is a learning experience, and many homeowners mentioned the changes they would make if they were to do it all over again. From a different layout to additional windows, their insights offer valuable lessons for those considering the leap into tiny house living.

While tiny house living in New Zealand offers countless rewards, these insights into regrets provide a candid glimpse into the less glamorous side of this lifestyle.

Aspiring tiny homeowners can use these stories as a roadmap to navigate their own path, armed with the wisdom of those who have gone before them.

Sharla May is the founder and director of the Tiny House Hub, Tiny House Expo, and Landshare. This story was first published in Tiny Living magazine and is republished with permission.