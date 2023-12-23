Who needs a mere robot vacuum cleaner? I want a full service domestic robot

Review: The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni is always willing to do the basic chores you (probably) hate.

REVIEW: I’m not new to cheating on housework.

For one thing, I had a cleaner for about six months when my children were little, but it was too devastating how quickly the mess and grime returned after she’d gone.

I’ve tried many cleaning hacks as spotted by the Homed team on TikTok, or Instagram, or in the many stories we’ve featured on Stuff.

I’ve even tried a robot vacuum cleaner before and owned one full-time too – a fairly low-budget one, which we called Xixi. Apparently Xixi could mop as well as vacuum. But my dog ate the mopping attachment, and that was the end of that.

STUFF The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni robot vacuum cleaner is a willing helper around the home.

So for a while there, I thought, oh well, I kind of enjoy scooting around the wooden floors on my hands and knees with old towels. Isn’t that how most people clean their floors?

But when I was offered a review of the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni, it was sold to me as a domestic robot. That’s more like it. Also, this one apparently has 8000pa of suction power in its vacuuming mode – and that appeals to me as the owner of a big, yellow, hair-shedding dog.

I got to name the robot myself, and gave it the somewhat unimaginative but gender-neutral Zizi. To give it voice commands, you need to say: “OK, Yiko”, so that could work as well.

Joanna Davis/Stuff The dogs’ shedding means a robot vacuum cleaner is a blessing, but the dogs themselves are not sure.

Some brilliant things about Zizi

The set-up process was impressively intuitive. I installed the app and followed its instructions. That’s in contrast to an earlier product I tried (not from the same maker) which proved so difficult to connect to Wi-fi that I just abandoned the idea. With that one, I had to press the “go” button any time I wanted it to work. How very twentieth century.

With this machine, you can enable “pet poop avoidance” and not have the particular nightmare scenario of it being dragged all over the house.

Pet poop in the house is still a minor crisis, and, as the machine’s manual warns, someone’s going to have to clean it up: “The effect of avoiding pet poop will be affected by the brightness of indoor light and the shape, softness and colour of the poop. It is recommended to clean up pet poop manually in time.”

Ecovacs Ecovacs high-spec robot knows when it’s on carpet, and automatically lifts its mopping pads.

If you pick the robot up to move it, it says: “Off the floor, please put me back”. So polite. So cute. When it’s washing the floor, it periodically says: “Returning to wash the mopping pads”. I don't mind being bothered with the details: It’s lovely to be kept up to date.

You can set the machine to run to a daily schedule (or however often you like), and you can also set it to do whatever you want as you hightail it out the door. The benefit of that is that you don’t have to listen to it: It is kind of slightly noisy, just as a human-operated vacuum cleaner would be.

It’s gratifying to come back home to a beautiful clean floor.

The X2 Omni avoids your feet. Or a cup of coffee you’ve put on the ground. It will even go around the dog, if the dog doesn’t scamper first.

The Deebot X2 Omni will patrol your house and send the video to your phone. It’s so cute to see at eye level, and to watch the bewilderment of the pets.

If you’re lonely or bored at work, you might be pleased to find that the machine sends you many notifications. It tells you when it has low battery, or when it’s failed to return to the station (if the Wi-fi signal is not strong enough for it to find the station, which happened a few times.)

When it starts up, it emits a “start vacuuming while mopping” message in a slightly Jetsons-like voice. It’s so satisfying, especially as you sit back with the newspaper and a coffee.

This thing is so intelligent it knows when it moves onto a rug, or into a carpeted zone, and automatically lifts its mopping pads.

Ecovacs The Deebot X2 Omni can get up small rises, but the 1.5cm one in my house defeated it.

Are there any downsides?

It won’t suit everyone’s budget, but other than that, what could possibly be hard about having a robotic willing worker about the house?

One problem Zizi has at my house was getting up a 1.5cm lip/rise between unlevel wooden floors in my house. It struggles and struggles, and I have to go and give it a wee hand. This is probably a factor of my house being old (1959) and renovated with unusual levels. Most modern houses wouldn’t suffer.

Of course, if you have more than one storey/level to your home, you’re going to have to pick this machine up and take it upstairs or downstairs.

Other than that, the only issue could be that if you have a tendency to laziness, you might neglect even the most basic maintenance. It’s tempting to “set and forget” it, and a couple of times I didn’t empty the dirty water chamber for days. When I eventually did, it smelled like dirty fishtank water and was quite grimy. Ugh.

The Ecovacs X2 still won’t make your coffee and toast in the morning, but if you’re looking for rock solid help around the home that – unlike your partner or children – never, ever complains about the burden, this could be the machine for you.

The ECOVACS X2 Omni has a recommended retail price of NZ$2,999 and is available now from Godfreys, JB HI-FI, Harvey Norman, Noel Leeming, PB Tech & Robomate. The writer was provided with a review model.