Wellington city's median house price approaches $1 million - and there's no sign of a slowdown

Almost 10,000 properties sold over the month, according to REINZ.

Wellington’s housing market continues to set jaw-dropping new records, with properties being snapped up for astronomical prices in a matter of days, according to new real estate industry figures.

There is no sign that the frenzied market will cool any time soon, agents warn, with one saying this may in fact turn out to be the “calm before the storm”.

The new figures came as Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said a new agency was needed to coordinate the response to the housing crisis and rebuffed Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s suggestion that it add house prices to its monetary policy remit.

“Government agencies already have a wide range of levers that could be used to address housing issues,” Orr wrote in a letter to Robertson. But the “key issue” was making sure that those different levers were coordinated.

As Orr and Robertson continued their back-and-forth about how to temper the market, new figures from the Real Estate Institute NZ (REINZ) showed that the median house price in Wellington city had risen 22.5 per cent in the past year, to stand at $980,000, and that almost a third of the region’s homes now sell for more than $1 million.

A property in the capital is sold, on average, 28 days after being listed – the fastest since the end of 2006, before the global financial crisis began to take hold.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Newtown is just one of many Wellington suburbs that have seen the rise of million-dollar houses.

Even that number is probably too high, said Mark Coffey, a Hutt Valley real estate agent and the Wellington regional director for REINZ. “Literally every house we list we can sell inside a week.”

Agents say the astonishing increases are the result of a “perfect storm” of low interest rates, and demand from overseas and alarmed first-time buyers.

“It’s quite phenomenal,” said Antonia Brown, sales director at Harcourts Wellington City. Houses were generally selling for 25 per cent over their rateable value but Harcourts this week sold a house in Brooklyn at auction for more than $1.6 million, 40 per cent over its RV and double what its owners paid for it only four years ago.

“It defies logic,” she said. “Historical prices and real estate agents can’t set the market.”

RNZ The Reserve Bank is under attack for pouring fuel on the house price bonfire with its latest move to boost the economy, but its defenders say it’s not the bank's job to control the housing market.

Every house that Harcourts had sold at auction in Whitby and Aotea this week had fetched more than $1.2 million, Brown said.

There were often six to eight offers on a property, but it wasn’t unusual to get 18 offers on one house, Coffey said.

Would-be buyers are becoming increasingly frustrated and sometimes angry people, he said. “That FOMO we keep hearing about is very real,” he said, using the abbreviation for “Fear Of Missing Out”.

“People that have missed out on several properties are tending to think, ‘bugger this, we need to just make sure we get the next one,’” Coffey said. “Caution is being thrown to the wind.”

The capital's price rises are not even the highest in the greater Wellington region. In Carterton, the median price jumped an incredible 60.5 per cent to $650,000 over the past year. Masterton prices grew 31.6 per cent to $520,000 and Kapiti’s average was up 22.7 per cent to $780,000. That made the 21.9 per cent increase to a median of $653,500 in Hawke’s Bay seem relatively tame.

Supplied Wellington regional director of REINZ Mark Coffey. He’s seeing more frustration from people missing out, despite multiple offers on homes.

Agents see no sign that the market is losing any steam. “It’s only supply that’s going to fix it or a massive hike in interest rates,” Coffey said.

Amid expectations that New Zealand’s export-led economy would suffer from the global slowdown brought on by the coronavirus epidemic, the Reserve Bank has cut interest rates to record lows this year – the benchmark rate is 0.25 per cent – and announced a plan to pump up to $100 billion into the economy.

This has helped fuel the boom in house prices, contrary to private sector economists’ predictions of a sharp drop in the market.

But using monetary policy to control prices – by raising interest rates – could counteract the Government’s stated goal of increasing housing supply and reducing inequality, Orr warned.

Robertson said he would wait until the new year before making decisions.

But real estate agents are not expecting any cooling in the market.

Coffey of REINZ said it may get even worse.

“We have a growing population, the prospect of the borders opening in the next 12 months, and I would expect New Zealand will be a destination of choice for a lot of people to come and live.”