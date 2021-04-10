Old Auckland train carriages saved from scrap heap to be turned into office and gym

Despite being dubbed the 'Renaissance of Rail', there's some hesitancy from the public around the travel time on the Hamilton to Auckland train.

Two of five Auckland suburban train carriages, which were saved from the scrap heap after being sold on TradeMe, will be turned into an office and a gym.

The carriages were put up for sale by Auckland-based Railway Enthusiasts’ Society (RES), which acquired 21 of them from Auckland Transport in 2020 after they became surplus to requirements when they switched to an electric model.

RES has plans to restore 16 of the carriages but sold the other for $10,000 each to recoup some costs.

Jeff Keith, director of software development company Development X, in Taupō, was the lucky auction winner of two of the carriages and plans to transform them into spaces he can use.

“It would have been really disappointing if they were to be scrapped,” said Keith who debated even buying a third.

Within two minutes of reading a Stuff article on the carriages, Keith had placed bids for them online.

The Railway Enthusiasts Society/Supplied Five train carriages were scheduled to be scrapped by the end of March if they were not going to be sold.

He hopes to repurpose them into an office space and a gym, but he believes there are “a thousand and one more uses” for them.

One of the carriages Keith purchased even had a generator connected to an air conditioning system and a heater inside.

“It seems to be a much better option than a freestanding building, and they are transportable," he said.

”Luckily, I have a big flat compound area, so it just made sense because I didn’t know what I was going to do with the area anyway.”

Keith’s area is big enough for the carriages to meet end to end.

The Railway Enthusiasts Society/Supplied Jeff Keith plans to use the two railway carriages he has purchased for an office space. (File photo)

Once he has restored the outside, he plans to arrange them so they look like they are positioned at a replica railway station.

“I am going to put them on railway lines and build a railway station with a platform,” he said.

His next challenge is sourcing the railway tracks, which he hopes to find in the next few weeks.

Then he can begin the process of getting the carriages from their storage facility in Taumarunui, in Waikato.