The homes that are $240,000 cheaper now than in 2017

New Zealanders are used to stories of soaring house prices, but new research from CBRE shows that off-plan two-bedroom units in Auckland are now cheaper than they have been at any time since 2014.

The CBRE data showed that the weighted average two-bedroom apartment price at presale is now an average $860,000, only $200,000 more than it was eight years ago and $240,000 less than 2017.

Tamba Carleton, an associate director of research with CBRE New Zealand, said that for the first time, off-plan apartment prices were cheaper than existing properties in Auckland.

This was because of a reduction in size. Between 2017 and 2019, when developers found it harder to sell off the plans, units became smaller.

READ MORE:

* KiwiBuild apartment sales help support Auckland apartment market

* Foreign buyers are out of the market - but it hasn't solved our problems



More townhouse-style developments were being developed, which did not have the same lift and sprinkler system requirements of bigger buildings.

“One of the drivers of this is increased collaboration between private developers and the [Government’s] KiwiBuild unit. Underwrite of units that meet the KiwiBuild price caps has enabled developers to proceed with construction in tandem with sell-down rather than waiting for the presale threshold to be met, which helps projects with price-capped units reach completion faster.”

Buyers had responded, resulting in off-the-plan sales tripling since the end of 2018.

“The two most recent quarters had more presales than all four quarters in 2019 combined. As presale volumes tend to follow general housing market activity and price growth, this is a more positive environment for developers,” Carleton said.

CBRE NZ executive director Zoltan Moricz said there was a clear need for cheaper apartments.

“With apartments representing such good value for money, they have become a much more compelling proposition for potential buyers, catering for the part of the market with the largest volume of underlying demand.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Buying property off the plans is cheaper than it has been in recent years.

“The group that has benefited most from the relative price changes of houses and apartments are those already on the housing ladder. While house price appreciation hasn't significantly lifted effective demand at the low end of pricing, it has lifted it at the higher end of pricing.”

That was making it increasingly feasible to develop the more expensive, higher-intensity and mid- and high-rise developments.

“In turn, this creates opportunities for the provision of a wider range of housing solutions. It also provides diversity in product and tenure types, as more expensive dwelling typologies can more effectively cross-subsidise other forms of housing within a development. But CBRE's analysis of the history of project successes and failures shows that developers need to be careful that they build to effective demand.”

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said that if the figures were adjusted for the makeup of the market, prices would not have dropped.

But he said apartment prices seemed to be softer than other types of property.

At the suburb level, the weakest price growth in Auckland was seen in the central city, where apartments made up more of the market. The absence of international student and tourists had affected apartment prices, he said.

CoreLogic expects price growth in general to be less strong in the near future and that would also apply to apartments, he said.

Increasing mortgage rates would be a significant driver of that and the changes that were being imposed by the Government.

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen said that as land prices had grown, optimising what could be built on a section had become a more important economic consideration, which had led to a strong rise in medium-density construction.

“New planning rules from the National Policy Statement on Urban Development look set to increase interest in medium- and high-density dwellings.”

But he said the CBRE analysis pointed to the difficulty of getting higher-density construction at scale, with the increased cost of more detailed, taller builds.