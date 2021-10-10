After renting for years, Tama Waipara still keeps expecting the landlord to come round

Tama Waipara set out to play the clarinet, but in a flash his life changed, and took him on a journey he'd never imagined.

Tama Waipara (Rongowhakaata/Ngāti Porou) is the artistic director and chief executive of Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival. He’s also a singer/songwriter who is about to release his fourth album. Tama lives in Gisborne.

This is the first house I’ve ever owned, which is great after renting so many weird and wonderful places over the years.

That includes the nine years I lived in New York City, where I was studying for my masters at the Manhattan School of Music and working as a singer/songwriter. I started out as a classical musician, playing the clarinet, but moved into more contemporary music in the US, where I was signed to a record label.

As an artist, buying a house isn’t something you necessarily see for yourself. Especially these days when prices are just silly. I still keep expecting the landlord to come round. But, after living in a studio apartment during last year’s lockdown, I really wanted some breathing space.

Te Ao The inaugural Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival took place in 2019.

This is a three-bedroom, 1950s stucco house and, while it isn’t the flashest house I looked at, it definitely had the most heart. The front door opens straight into the living room and, once I saw that, I was sold.

I could see it being a place where I could play my guitar and where friends and whānau could gather. In summer, I throw open the doors and let the sun stream in. This house has a really welcoming feel.

I work a lot on my music in this room. My current work uses both Te Reo Māori and English, but is also infused with a lot of genres and styles, particularly soul and folk. This is a calming space in which to work.

John Cowpland/Stuff After living in a studio apartment during last year’s lockdown, Tama Waipara really wanted some breathing space so he purchase this Gisborne home.

The house is located in the suburb of Elgin and is on ancestral land. It’s also just around the corner from one of five marae I whakapapa to, so it feels pretty special.

I wasn’t looking for a project, because I don’t have the time for renovations. Before Covid, I was on the road a lot. Fortunately, previous owners had already done all the hard work like rewiring and polishing the floorboards. All I’ve done since moving in last October is change a door and grow a lot of weeds!

John Cowpland/Stuff Tama Waipara’s grandmother’s Kenwood Mixer not only still works, it makes great shortbread.

Some of my furniture comes from my grandparents, such as the kauri kitchen table which I remember sitting around as child, as well as the settee, which is too small for me to sit on. I also inherited my grandmother’s 1950s Kenwood Mixer which still works. It makes great shortbread.

The triptych above the fireplace is by my father, Manawa-Ote-Rangi Waipara, who is an artist, illustrator and carver. It tells the story of our connection and how we got here. He actually painted it for my older brother, but somehow it ended up on my wall.

John Cowpland/Stuff Tama Waipara describes this room as a calming space in which to work.

The copper kete on the mantelpiece is by Anna Gedson and was a gift from my colleagues when I left the Auckland Arts Festival in 2018. It’s really special to me. The wooden metronome next to it came from my grandparents. I remember being fascinated with it as a child, and then I became a musician, so it holds a lot of significance.

John Cowpland/Stuff The copper kete on the right is by Anna Gedson, while the wooden metronome on the left was inherited from Tama Waipara’s grandparents.

The colourful Hei Tiki painting is by Gisborne artist Dayna Chaffey, who infuses street art with elements of contemporary Māori art. I spotted it at an affordable art auction and was drawn to its pop aesthetic. It’s such a joyous piece and reminds me of my time in New York. I smile every time I look at it.

John Cowpland/Stuff This colourful Hei Tiki painting is by Gisborne artist Dayna Chaffey, who infuses street art with elements of contemporary Māori art.

The red-and-white artwork is by Henare Brooking and I got it from Toi Ake Gallery in Tauranga, which is owned by my cousin. I love art, but I’m not terribly interested in its value, or how popular it is. I buy pieces that I like, that tell a story and make me feel good.

A special piece is the pencil sketch my father did of the first house my parents lived in when they got married. It’s in Milton, in the South Island, and used to hang in my maternal grandmother's house, where it was a family favourite.

John Cowpland/Stuff Tama Waipara’s father completed this pencil sketch of their first marital home - in Milton.

I’m not too precious about stuff – if you don’t want people to mess with your things, then don’t put them out! I also tend to keep things where they are for a long time. Although during lockdown, like everyone I had a lot of time on my hands, so I moved a few things around.

I’d like to think I’ll be in this house for a long time. There’s still stuff that needs doing, like the roof which will need replacing in a few years. The windows also need to be painted and some landscaping needs to happen. I’d like to open up the garden to let in more light.

But I’m in no hurry – and I’m happy here. Whenever I go away for work, I walk through the door and really feel like I’m home. It’s taken a long time to get to this place.

This summer’s split Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival runs from October 8-17 and from February 3-12.