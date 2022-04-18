Recipe: Hot Cross Buns

These classic fruit and spice hot cross buns are based on a brioche-type dough. They are best served hot from the oven with lashings of butter or toasted the next day.

HOT CROSS BUNS

Makes 12

Ingredients

Bun dough:

¾ cup each raisins and currants

240ml full-fat milk, warmed

100g caster sugar

2 teaspoons active dried yeast

550g plain flour, plus extra to knead

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons mixed spice

⅓ cup glacé mixed peel (optional)

2 large free-range eggs

100g butter, melted and cooled

Cross mixture:

50g plain flour

½ teaspoon vanilla bean paste

¼ cup cold water

Glaze:

⅓ cup apricot jam

Method

Bun dough: Put the raisins and currants in a bowl, cover with boiling water and leave to soak for 10 minutes; drain well.

Put the milk in a small bowl, sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of the sugar and all of the yeast. Stir briefly and set aside to activate for 5-10 minutes or until foamy.

Put the flour, salt, spices, peel (if using) and the remaining sugar in a large mixing bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer. Add the raisins, currants, eggs, butter and yeast mixture; mix to combine using either your hands or a dough hook. Knead the dough for 5 minutes or until smooth and elastic.

Transfer the dough to a lightly oiled bowl, cover with a damp tea towel and leave in a warm place for 1-2 hours or until doubled in size.

Once risen, cut dough into 12 equal portions. On a lightly floured surface, roll the portions into smooth balls and place in rows on a baking paper-lined baking tray, leaving space between for buns to rise. Cover loosely with a damp tea towel and leave in a warm place for 1 hour, to rise.

Preheat the oven to 200°C.

Cross mixture: In a small bowl stir together the flour, vanilla and water until smooth. Spoon into a piping bag fitted with a fine hole nozzle (or snip a small hole in the corner of a sealable bag) and pipe crosses onto buns.

Bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown and springy to touch. Remove to a wire rack to cool.

Glaze: Heat the jam in a pot, thin with a little water and then sieve to remove any lumps.

Brush the buns with the hot jam to glaze.

Cook’s tip: If you fancy chocolate-flavoured buns simply swap 2 tablespoons of the flour for cocoa powder and replace the dried fruit and peel with 1 cup of chocolate chips.