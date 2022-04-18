Recipe: Hot Cross Buns
These classic fruit and spice hot cross buns are based on a brioche-type dough. They are best served hot from the oven with lashings of butter or toasted the next day.
HOT CROSS BUNS
Makes 12
Ingredients
Bun dough:
¾ cup each raisins and currants
240ml full-fat milk, warmed
100g caster sugar
2 teaspoons active dried yeast
550g plain flour, plus extra to knead
½ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
2 tablespoons mixed spice
⅓ cup glacé mixed peel (optional)
2 large free-range eggs
100g butter, melted and cooled
Cross mixture:
50g plain flour
½ teaspoon vanilla bean paste
¼ cup cold water
Glaze:
⅓ cup apricot jam
Method
Bun dough: Put the raisins and currants in a bowl, cover with boiling water and leave to soak for 10 minutes; drain well.
Put the milk in a small bowl, sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of the sugar and all of the yeast. Stir briefly and set aside to activate for 5-10 minutes or until foamy.
Put the flour, salt, spices, peel (if using) and the remaining sugar in a large mixing bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer. Add the raisins, currants, eggs, butter and yeast mixture; mix to combine using either your hands or a dough hook. Knead the dough for 5 minutes or until smooth and elastic.
Transfer the dough to a lightly oiled bowl, cover with a damp tea towel and leave in a warm place for 1-2 hours or until doubled in size.
Once risen, cut dough into 12 equal portions. On a lightly floured surface, roll the portions into smooth balls and place in rows on a baking paper-lined baking tray, leaving space between for buns to rise. Cover loosely with a damp tea towel and leave in a warm place for 1 hour, to rise.
Preheat the oven to 200°C.
Cross mixture: In a small bowl stir together the flour, vanilla and water until smooth. Spoon into a piping bag fitted with a fine hole nozzle (or snip a small hole in the corner of a sealable bag) and pipe crosses onto buns.
Bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown and springy to touch. Remove to a wire rack to cool.
Glaze: Heat the jam in a pot, thin with a little water and then sieve to remove any lumps.
Brush the buns with the hot jam to glaze.
Cook’s tip: If you fancy chocolate-flavoured buns simply swap 2 tablespoons of the flour for cocoa powder and replace the dried fruit and peel with 1 cup of chocolate chips.