Affordable housing is here, but there's a catch: no parties allowed

Kieran May, 26, has managed to buy a brand-new two-bedroom apartment in the east Auckland suburb of Pt England using mainly just his KiwiSaver, but he won’t be holding a house-warming do.

A body corporate rule restricts residents to having no more than 12 guests over at a time, which means parties are off the table.

This doesn’t bother May, however, who is just pleased to be able to be putting his money into a home that belongs to him instead of lining the pockets of a landlord.

Housing Minister Megan Woods has announced funding of $1.4 billion for infrastructure projects in Auckland.

Most of his deposit came from his KiwiSaver, which he began contributing to at age 15, during high school, with a part-time job at a supermarket packing shelves.

As a first home buyer, May qualified for a mortgage underwritten by Kāinga Ora with only a 10% deposit, and was able to get a $10,000 grant.

KÄinga Ora/Supplied The Hīnaki Street development is just one of many new complexes in Tāmaki.

However, the actual handover was 15 months behind schedule due to Covid-19 related delays, and May was able to save a further 5% for his deposit in that time.

May said he initially applied for the home on a whim when he checked KiwiBuild’s online portal and learned that he was eligible for assistance from the government.

“I didn’t even think it would be possible for me to afford a house. It all happened so fast,” May said.

May wasn’t sure what to expect from living in a medium-density apartment development, but assumed it would be better than flatting.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Each resident in the development has swipe card access to a bike shed.

“You can hear people talking when you’re in the corridor, but once you go inside your apartment it’s quiet.

“It is quite sociable because everyone is in close proximity. You meet new people when you’re putting the rubbish out.”

May said an apartment also suited his life stage because he did not require a backyard and building maintenance was taken care of.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff The “regeneration” of Tāmaki is well under way, but some apartment complexes have aged homes in the middle of them where landowners have held out against selling to Kāinga Ora.

Apartments in the development on Hīnaki St sold for between $420,000 and $650,000, with an optional car park, which cost $30,000 extra.

Auckland is going to see much more of this type of development.

On Thursday, the Government announced it would spend $1.4 billion on infrastructure to allow further developments in Māngere, Mt Roskill, Northcote, Oranga and Tāmaki.

In Tāmaki alone, Kāinga Ora was replacing 2500 state houses with 10,500 new apartments and townhouses over the next 20 years.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Old state houses sit on stilts ready to be trucked away to make room for new apartment complexes and terraced townhouses.

It is doing this in partnership with the Tāmaki Regneration Company, which is a crown entity owned by Auckland Council and government.

Kāinga Ora general manager Caroline McDowall said there was high demand for housing in Tāmaki suburbs, including Pt England.

“The KiwiBuild homes within these new developments provide homeownership opportunities for individuals and whānau who would otherwise be priced out of the market.”