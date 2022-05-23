A place to stay: Matakauri Lodge, Queenstown

The spectacular view from Matakauri Lodge across Lake Wakatipu takes in the Remarkables and Cecil and Walter Peaks.

The oft-used quote “the best view comes after the hardest climb” sounds entirely correct – until you’ve been to Queenstown’s Matakauri Lodge where it’s all view and you haven’t even had to break a sweat to enjoy it.

Whether you’re lying in the bath in your suite, seated for lunch on the terrace or for dinner in the dining room, it’s the view out across Lake Wakatipu to the big three – the Remarkables and Cecil and Walter Peaks – that truly rewards your visit and renders you gobsmacked.

Matakauri Lodge is the third property in the Robertson Lodges’ New Zealand portfolio; it’s the sole South Island venture (the other two are The Farm at Cape Kidnappers in Hawke’s Bay and The Lodge at Kauri Cliffs in Northland) and the only one without a golf course.

But like its stablemates – which also sport jaw-dropping views – it is the epitome of a luxury getaway.

Perched on the edge of the lake, Matakauri Lodge is constructed from wood and stone with lots of glass, enabling that view to be both savoured and Instagrammed from every angle. It’s just a seven-minute drive from Queenstown which means you can easily enjoy the activities and adventure the region is known for. It’s also perfectly placed if your goal is to simply stay put and unwind.

Robertson Lodges/Supplied A deluxe suite at Matakauri is worth the splurge.

The Robertson family bought the property, which was originally built in 2000 as a lodge, in late 2009 and extensively renovated before reopening in 2010.

It has a combination of seven deluxe suites, four suites and one room within the lodge itself along with the jewel in the crown, the four-bedroom Owner’s Cottage, which was added in 2013.

As with the other two Robertson properties, award-winning designer Virginia Fisher created the interiors which are painted in soft, warm hues including cream, grey and pale yellow, accompanied by high thread count bed linen, luxe throws, plump cushions and soft lighting. The beds and the bathtubs are big, the couches inviting and the prerequisite alpine getaway fireplaces well-stoked.

Robertson Lodges/Supplied The bedrooms in the deluxe suites have big, supremely comfortable beds and were designed so guests could see the view even when lying down.

As a member of the prestigious Relais & Châteaux global hospitality association, exceptional food, wine and service are par for the course. Head chef Jonathan Rogers focuses on sourcing seasonal produce from local suppliers as well as the lodge’s own garden to create what he terms “modern New Zealand cuisine”.

The menu changes daily and wine pairings are a key part of the dining experience. Don’t miss the complimentary pre-dinner cocktails and canapes as this is yet another chance to sample his skill set.

No luxury escape is complete without a wellness component and Matakauri Lodge has a sauna, jacuzzi, swimming pool, gym and in-house spa with two treatment rooms offering an opportunity to be pampered while simultaneously taking in that view.

For more see robertsonlodges.com