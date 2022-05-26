Aucklanders want exemptions from medium density housing standards

Apartment buildings like ones being built in Tamaki will become more commonplace once new standards are implemented.

A public consultation might have given Auckland Council a way around implementing new standards imposed by central government, if it can provide “strong evidence” in support.

Council received 7860 submissions from Aucklanders on how it proposed to implement new standards which would allow more apartments and terraced housing.

It said that 70% “strongly backed” having an exemption to limit intensification in areas with long-term or significant infrastructure constraints, such as transport, water or wastewater.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Most of Auckland's zoning will allow for terraced townhouses.

Chief of strategy Megan Tyler said the council had to work within the framework set by the government, but it could set “qualifying matters” that would exempt some areas from intensification, if it could provide “strong evidence” in support.

“However, changes must be made to allow for more housing density than we currently have, with fewer blanket protections rather than more,” Tyler said.

“There is a long way to go before final changes are decided, and there will be another opportunity for Aucklanders to make a submission when the proposed plan change is publicly notified.”

According to council, a majority of Aucklanders submitted in support of intensification within its proposed walking distances of urban centres and rapid transit stops.

Around 38% submitted in favour of allowing six-storey buildings within a 10-minute walk of rapid transit stops, and 43% in favour of intensification within 15 minutes walk from town centres.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Medium density standards allow for up to three houses of three storeys to be built on a property without resource consent.

Council also undertook an independent survey which showed 49% of respondents supported more apartments and terraced housing within 400 metres of town centres with good public transport.

Aucklanders agreed with the council’s proposal to protect some older housing with “special character areas”, with 42% of submitters and 66% of survey respondents in support.

“Over the coming weeks, we will be reviewing this feedback and working through options for changes to the Auckland Unitary Plan to be put before our elected members for approval,” Tyler said.

STUFF Housing Minister Megan Woods announces a new bill to force councils to enable more dense housing. Video first published in October 2021.

The proposed changes are part of the council’s response to the government’s National Policy Statement on Urban Development (NPS-UD) and changes to the Resource Management Act requiring greater housing density across the city.