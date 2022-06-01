Biggest quarterly house price fall in 12 years, Corelogic says

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall explains how changing interest rates are going to cause financial stress, and who is most at risk.

House prices continue to fall across the country – and those that had the biggest boom are exposed to the biggest drops, Corelogic’s latest data shows.

The property research firm has released its latest house price index, which shows a nationwide fall in house values of 0.8% in May, following a 0.8% fall in April.

The quarterly fall of 0.9% was the biggest three-month drop since the end of 2010, when the country was recovering from the global financial crisis (GFC).

The house price index applies recent sales data to other properties in the area, to give an indication of how their value might be changing – rather than just reporting on recent sales data.

It showed Auckland prices were down 1.8% in the quarter, Hamilton’s down 3.8%, Wellington’s down 4% and Dunedin’s down 2.3%. Christchurch prices were stable, up 0.5% in the quarter and 0.2% month-on-month.

In Wellington, house prices are now just 9.1% above where they were a year ago, a big slowdown in price growth from October 2021, when prices were up 36.1%, year-on-year.

Head of research Nick Goodall said Christchurch was helped by its relative affordability. The latest house price-to-income ratio for the city was 6.8, compared to 8.1 for Wellington.

The sharpest drops in the quarter were a fall of 6.6% in Otorohanga, 6.4% in Hurunui, 6.3% in Hamilton East and 6.2% in Upper Hutt. The biggest fall in Auckland was in Manukau, where prices were down 3.5% over three months.

Goodall’s colleague, economist Kelvin Davidson, said areas such as Upper Hutt had experienced big price booms, and that could make them more vulnerable to a fall.

He said to determine where prices might fall the most, he would look at factors like what was happening in the local labour market and economy, and investor activity.

Corelogic expects a peak-to-trough drop of 11.8% in house prices, reached by March next year. That would take prices back to where they were in the middle of 2021.

Davidson said, based on the GFC experience, it was likely that prices might fall slowly for about a year, and then could remain flat for some time. It took five years for values to recover to their previous peak last time.

Goodall said interest rates were a key driver in the market. “The published forecast for the OCR now has a peak of 4% in the middle of 2023, so little more than a year away. Only three months ago the forecast peak rate was 3.5% at the end of 2023. Things are moving quickly.”

ChristchurchNZ Christchurch prices are holding up because they were already more affordable, Corelogic says.

Some people were now refixing on rates that were higher than they had been assessed against. Bank serviceability test rates dropped to 5.5% in the middle of 2021.

“This will require some severe tightening of other spending which is expected to eventually slow inflation, but also has the potential to weaken economic growth more broadly, to the point where a recession is being talked about as being more likely.”

But he said the labour market would provide a “foundation” for house prices, and the Reserve Bank had left the door open for the OCR to be cut, or not rise as much, if more stimulus was found to be needed.

CoreLogic expects 78,000 sales throughout 2022, a significant reduction from the 92,000 forecast only three months ago.

Goodall said that would mean real estate salespeople had to budget for less income. Other industries would be affected, too, he said.

“For example, registered valuers will likely see reduced work, fewer transactions will hit the banks’ bottom lines as new lending activity reduces, moving companies may have less big moves to do, insurance companies could see fewer new enquiries and even telecommunications and utility companies could see less demand with fewer new households being created.

“The impact of reduced real estate transactions (let alone reduced values) on the broader economy should not be underestimated, and many businesses should consider budget scenarios with up to a 20% reduction on activity compared to 2021.”