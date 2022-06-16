Couple buy 142-year-old tavern after pit stop for 'bag of chips and a beer'

New Wairau Valley Tavern owners Alexandra Baker and Craig Sullivan know they have a big job on their hands, put they believe the place has plenty of potential.

Travelling around the South Island on a motorbike in November last year, Alexandra Baker and Craig Sullivan were on their way to catch the 1.15pm ferry in Picton.

The direct route from Reefton took the pair, in their 30s, through Marlborough’s Wairau Valley, on State Highway 3.

The decided to stop quickly at the Wairau Valley Tavern, and had a “bag of chips and a beer” at a table out front.

Brya Ingram/Stuff The Wairau Valley Tavern on SH63, opened in 1880, but the licence for the property has existed since 1856.

“I didn't even step inside, and we didn't know it was for sale,” Baker said.

By the Monday morning, Baker had realised she really liked the Wairau Valley. “It was beautiful.”

“We were both ready for a change and ready for a project. I wanted to be in the countryside,” she said.

So they had a look at properties in the area, about 40 kilometres west of Blenheim.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Craig Sullivan and Alexandra Baker want to the Wairau Valley Tavern to be like a home that people visit for some food, coffee and beer.

Baker, who ran a hairdressing business in Wellington, found the 142-year-old watering hole was for sale.

“It was hilarious,” she said. “We realised that it might be something we could afford. I was surprised how cheap it was. I remember, I said, ‘what's wrong with it?’”

The couple, who met about two years ago, decided to take the plunge and went back to visit the tavern two weeks later.

“There was a lot of hesitation because it was a big risk, but there was a lot of potential,” said the mum-of three.

Timing was tough for the young couple as new lending restrictions were introduced under the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA) in December, making the financing more difficult.

Baker and Sullivan, who used to live separately with their children from previous relationships, both sold their properties to sort out the finance.

In April, they packed their lives into a 40-foot container, jumped on a ferry with their cars and trailers and moved to the Wairau Valley.

Sullivan, an engineer by trade, said the first thing they did was take the veranda off the bar as it was making the place “dark and closed”.

The pair also took up 630 kilograms of carpet, removed the fence outside, cleared the hallway, removed layers of old wallpaper, and spent a solid six hours to remove more than 150 hooks from the ceiling, used to hang mugs.

“It is scary because there is so much to do,” Baker said.

Brya Ingram/Stuff The couple has removed 630kg of carpet, layers of old wallpaper, cleared the hallway, and spent a solid six hours pulling hooks from the ceiling.

The kitchen needed a complete renovation and more heavy-duty works were to come.

“We want to preserve as much as we can, the house is all rimu, [the] floors are beautiful.

“It's all about bringing the whole country pub into the modern world with the food and the coffee. I want it to be like my home that people get to come in.

“I like entertaining, and I like simple, rustic toasties, and good beers and wines,” said Baker, who used to be a chef.

The new Wairau Valley residents were now living upstairs in the tavern and knew the place was a focal point for the community.

Brya Ingram/Stuff The new Wairau Valley Tavern owners are living upstairs, while they work to modernise the old country pub.

The tavern opened in 1880, but the licence for the property had existed since 1856.

“The people here are amazing. They have all reached out to us wanting to lend a hand, they have got involved,” Sullivan said.

“They have shared their experiences with us, what the pub was like before.

“We recognise that there is a certain element of the ownership of this place. It belongs to the community.”

Baker said people could come to the door anytime, and often did.

“People are anxious for us to open, but they are also very patient, they can see the scale of what we are trying to do.”

Baker would also like to open a hairdressing salon where the old shop used to be, reopen accommodation upstairs and restore the exterior of the building.