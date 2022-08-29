Stuff's house and garden magazines remain on top

Stuff’s NZ House & Garden magazine is up 8% year-on-year, according to the latest Nielsen National Readership Survey for the year-ending Q2 2022.

The cost of living may be biting but magazines and home renovations are still topping Kiwis’ shopping lists, despite increasing pressure on the purse.

Stuff’s premium title NZ House & Garden remains the country’s market leading monthly lifestyle magazine, while its stablemate NZ Gardener maintains its position as New Zealand’s number one gardening magazine.

NZ House & Garden is up 8% year-on-year, according to the latest Nielsen National Readership Survey for the year-ending Q2 2022, released last week. This is an increase of 29,000 new readers and means the title is reaching 394,000, or 9.5% of all people aged 15+.

Editor Naomi Larkin says the increase is testament to the role magazines continue to play in people’s lives and the brand’s commitment to quality with every issue.

“People are prepared to pay for excellent writing, beautiful images, lifestyle ideas and for experiences that mentally transport them outside their everyday lives. This can come from reading a travel story or looking at a house they admire or a garden they’d like to create. NZ House & Garden consistently caters to these points,” Naomi says.

Despite the rising cost of living and the variety of platforms competing for both our attention and dollars, magazines still provide inspiration and escape, she says. People actively choose to prioritise spending on NZ House & Garden because they trust the brand to deliver every month.

Compared with other magazine titles within the home and lifestyle sector including Your Home And Garden at 101,000, Home at 105,000 and Homestyle at 87,000 readers respectively, NZ House & Garden reaches three times more readers than its competitors. It has 52% more readers than its nearest competitor, Habitat magazine.

“With strong food and travel sections, loads of shopping ideas, information on new stores and the latest products, along with focused features on practical aspects such as kitchen and bathroom renovations through to how to create your perfect bedroom, NZ House & Garden is consistently a great read,” Naomi says.

STUFF/Stuff NZ House & Garden offers food and travel as well as inspirational homes.

Jo McCarroll, editor of NZ Gardener which has 251,000 readers, says the last few years have seen more and more Kiwis turning to iconic magazines like NZ Gardener and NZ House & Garden “to find inspiration to help them create beautiful spaces in which to live their lives”.

The continuing magazine spend comes in the face of global increases in paper prices which has led to some titles raising their cover price.

The price of paper took a big hike following last year’s closure of the Norwegian-owned Norske Skog's paper mill in Kawerau, forcing publishers to buy their paper offshore. Before Covid-19 paper mills around the world had slowly started to close, but the pandemic greatly exacerbated the situation.

Magazine Publishers Association of New Zealand chair Nicholas Burrowes says more than 12 million magazine copies were sold at retail last year, with subscription sales adding to this figure.

“There’s no question the specialty and expert editorial content that magazine brands provide readers continues to be in demand. And for advertisers there is not a more contextually relevant and trustworthy place to position your brand than a New Zealand magazine.”

The combined power of Stuff’s print and digital offering in the house and garden space reaches 1.2m people (NZ House & Garden, NZ Gardener and Homed) according to Nielsen CMI Q2 2021 to Q1 2022 Fused.

While the well-documented 2021 renovation boom is slowing, Kiwis remain passionate about how their homes look, feel and perform, says acting Homed editor Joanne Butcher – even amid the increased cost of living.

“Homed continues to share stories of inspiring home improvements and how-tos – from a fully-certified passive house refit, to money-saving heating tips, to home glow-ups on a budget or a simple weekend DIY idea to brighten up a space.”